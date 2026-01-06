Monsters Jump Checkers in 3-1 Victory

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers (18-11-2-0) 3-1 on Monday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 15-11-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Charlotte's Nolan Foote recorded a power-play tally just 51 seconds into the middle frame. Mikael Pyyhtiä answered with an unassisted goal at 4:42 sending Cleveland to the final intermission tied 1-1. The Monsters pulled ahead in the third period starting with a goal from Guillaume Richard at 14:09 off feeds from Pyyhtiä and Luca Del Bel Belluz. Justin Pearson put an end to the night with an empty-net tally at 19:06 assisted by Jack Williams and Pyyhtiä bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 30 saves for the win while Charlotte's Cooper Black made 20 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, January 7, at 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 2 - - 3

CLT 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 0/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

CLT 31 1/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 30 1 11-7-3

CLT Black L 20 2 14-5-1

Cleveland Record: 15-11-4-1, 5th North Division

Charlotte Record: 18-11-2-0, 3rd Atlantic Division







American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.