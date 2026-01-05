Moose Loan Reece Vitelli to Savannah

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned forward Reece Vitelli to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Vitelli, 24, has appeared in eight games with the Moose this season. The Winnipeg, Man. product also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 13 games with the Ghost Pirates. Vitelli has 137 points (36G, 101A) in 167 career ECHL contests split between Savannah and the Atlanta Gladiators. The centre holds 44 games of AHL experience, tallying five points (2G, 3A) with the Moose and Tucson Roadrunners.

Reece Vitelli

Centre

Born July 5, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

Reece Vitelli Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose open a six-game road swing against the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. CT. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey gets rolling at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.