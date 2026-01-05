Kolosov Named AHL Player of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The American Hockey League has announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Aleksei Kolosov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 4, 2026.

Kolosov stopped 60 of the 61 shots he faced in two starts for the Phantoms last week, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .984 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Kolosov made 31 saves as Lehigh Valley posted a 3-0 shutout of Hershey. And on Sunday, he celebrated his 24th birthday by turning aside 29 shots as the Phantoms earned a 6-1 victory at Toronto. Kolosov was selected as the game's first star in both contests.

A third-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2021 NHL Draft, Kolosov has a record of 9-8-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season. He has also played two games with the Flyers in 2025-26. The native of Minsk, Belarus, is 15-15-2 with a 2.77 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 32 career AHL games with the Phantoms.

This is the ninth time a Lehigh Valley Phantoms player has won AHL Player of the Week honors and it is the first time for a Lehigh Valley goaltender to snag the award.

Phantoms AHL Player of the Week Winners

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9)

Aleksei Kolosov - Jan 5, 2026

Olle Lycksell - Dec 22, 2024

Tanner Laczynski - Nov 20, 2023

Olle Lycksell - Oct 22, 2023

Cooper Marody - Mar 13, 2023

Max Willman - Feb 28, 2021

Colin McDonald - Jan 31, 2016

Nick Cousins - Mar 15, 2015

Scott Laughton - Oct 19, 2014 (Scored First Goal at PPL Center)

Adirondack Phantoms (2)

Cal Heeter - Jan 15, 2014

Brian Stewart - January 2, 2011

Philadelphia Phantoms (13)

David Laliberte - Apr 5, 2009

Jared Ross - Jan 18, 2009

Ryan Potulny - Nov 11, 2007

Kirby Law - Apr 4, 2004

Antero Niitymaki - Nov 16, 2003

Mark Greig - Oct 7, 2001

Neil Little - Mar 4, 2001

Tomas Divisek - Feb 18, 2001

Peter White - Jan 9, 2000

Mike Maneluk - Dec 19, 1999

Richard Park - Nov 29, 1998

Mike Maneluk - Mar 29, 1998

Vaclav Prospal - Nov 10, 1996







