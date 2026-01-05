Kolosov Named AHL Player of the Week
Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The American Hockey League has announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Aleksei Kolosov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 4, 2026.
Kolosov stopped 60 of the 61 shots he faced in two starts for the Phantoms last week, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .984 save percentage.
On Wednesday evening, Kolosov made 31 saves as Lehigh Valley posted a 3-0 shutout of Hershey. And on Sunday, he celebrated his 24th birthday by turning aside 29 shots as the Phantoms earned a 6-1 victory at Toronto. Kolosov was selected as the game's first star in both contests.
A third-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2021 NHL Draft, Kolosov has a record of 9-8-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season. He has also played two games with the Flyers in 2025-26. The native of Minsk, Belarus, is 15-15-2 with a 2.77 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 32 career AHL games with the Phantoms.
This is the ninth time a Lehigh Valley Phantoms player has won AHL Player of the Week honors and it is the first time for a Lehigh Valley goaltender to snag the award.
Phantoms AHL Player of the Week Winners
Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9)
Aleksei Kolosov - Jan 5, 2026
Olle Lycksell - Dec 22, 2024
Tanner Laczynski - Nov 20, 2023
Olle Lycksell - Oct 22, 2023
Cooper Marody - Mar 13, 2023
Max Willman - Feb 28, 2021
Colin McDonald - Jan 31, 2016
Nick Cousins - Mar 15, 2015
Scott Laughton - Oct 19, 2014 (Scored First Goal at PPL Center)
Adirondack Phantoms (2)
Cal Heeter - Jan 15, 2014
Brian Stewart - January 2, 2011
Philadelphia Phantoms (13)
David Laliberte - Apr 5, 2009
Jared Ross - Jan 18, 2009
Ryan Potulny - Nov 11, 2007
Kirby Law - Apr 4, 2004
Antero Niitymaki - Nov 16, 2003
Mark Greig - Oct 7, 2001
Neil Little - Mar 4, 2001
Tomas Divisek - Feb 18, 2001
Peter White - Jan 9, 2000
Mike Maneluk - Dec 19, 1999
Richard Park - Nov 29, 1998
Mike Maneluk - Mar 29, 1998
Vaclav Prospal - Nov 10, 1996
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Kolosov Named AHL Player of the Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- LA Kings Will Host Vegas Golden Knights in Ontario for 2026 Empire Classic - Ontario Reign
- Lehigh Valley's Aleksei Kolosov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Dallas Stars Recall Nathan Bastian and Loan Remi Poirier to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Comets to Host Second-Ever Sock Toss Game on Friday - Utica Comets
- Silver Knights Prevail Against Eagles, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Kolosov Named AHL Player of the Week
- Toronto Takedown: Phantoms Romp 6-1
- Preview: Phantoms at Toronto, Game 33
- Point Streak at 5, Phantoms Oust B-Sens, 3-1
- Preview: Phantoms at Belleville, Game 32