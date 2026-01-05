LA Kings Will Host Vegas Golden Knights in Ontario for 2026 Empire Classic

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The LA Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 19 at 6 p.m. The showcase will be the fourth edition of the 'Empire Classic' in Ontario.

Timeline to Purchase Tickets:

Monday, Jan. 5: Pre-Sale registration link. CLICK HERE.

Thursday, Jan. 8: Pre-Sale and STM offer in FanAccount is live at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10: Public On-Sale at 10 a.m.

The Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks last season in the Empire Classic by a score of 3-1 receiving goals from Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere, and Andre Lee with Carter George making 23 saves in the crease.

Previous NHL preseason action in the Inland Empire has included the Kings hosting the San Jose Sharks in Ontario during both the 2022 and 2009 exhibition seasons.

More information about the game will be made available in the coming months.

Ontario resumes its five-game homestand Wednesday night vs. the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.







