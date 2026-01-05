Comets to Host Second-Ever Sock Toss Game on Friday

Utica, NY - As part of an ongoing commitment to give back to the community, the Utica Comets will host their second-ever Save of the Day Foundation "Sock Toss" at the Adirondack Bank Center this Friday, January 9th at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring brand new socks to the game, which are one of the most requested items by families and individuals in need during the harsh winter months. The sock toss will take place once the Comets score their first goal, and the socks will be donated to local charities as part of Save of the Day Foundation week. "We're so excited to host a Sock Toss game for the second straight year, especially after seeing what a success last year's game was. The Save of the Day Foundation is all about having a positive impact on the community and giving to families and individuals in need. Socks are one of the most needed and least donated items in the winter. Our goal with this year's Sock Toss is to be able to help even more people in the community stay warm this winter," said Save of the Day Foundation Director, Erica Esche. During last year's Sock Toss game on January 24th, 2,442 pairs of socks were donated. Brian Halonen deflected a shot from Dmitri Osipov less than five minutes into the game which sent the socks flying onto the ice.

Those who are unable to make it to the game but would still like to donate can drop off socks at the Adirondack Bank Center at any time before Friday's game. The socks will be donated to charities like Hope House, Rescue Mission, and Backyard Hope just to name a few. The Comets will host Syracuse for Friday's "Sock Toss" game. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







