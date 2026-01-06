Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 14

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 7 vs. Iowa | 7 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Henderson | 7 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Jan. 11 at Bakersfield | 4 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 30

ONT (3) at HSK (2) SO

Taylor Ward tied the score at 1-1 with 6:23 left in regulation but the Silver Knights recaptured the lead 84 seconds later. With an extra attacker out, Andre Lee tied the score at 2-2 with 25 seconds remaining to force overtime. Cole Guttman scored the lone goal in the shootout as Isaiah Saville stopped all three Henderson attempts and made 26 saves in the win.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ONT (4) vs. SJ (5)

Lucas Carlson scored the game winning goal for San Jose with .01 seconds remaining in regulation. Cole Guttman finished the game with two goals, an assist, and a fighting major as he scored on the power-play midway through the first period as Ontario led 1-0. The Barracuda scored four times in the second period while Kenny Connors found the back of the net. Ontario trailed 4-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of play. Guttman's second of the night made it a one score game 80 seconds into the frame before Tim Rego buried his first goal in the AHL tying the score 25 seconds later. Pheonix Copley made 26 saves in the loss.

Saturday, Jan. 3

ONT (3) vs. CV (2)

Ontario trailed 2-1 heading into the third period before Cole Guttmann tied the game 5:54 into the final 20 minutes and Kirill Kirsanov scored with 5:05 to play to help the Reign complete their second come from behind victory in their last three games heading into the third period trailing. Andre Lee tied the game in the first period with a power-play goal. Pheonix Copley made 19 saves in the victory.

Sunday, Jan. 4

ONT (3) vs. IA (0)

Erik Portillo made 19 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 12 for his third career shutout, first of the season. Martin Chromiak scored a pair of goals while Andre Lee also found the back of the net.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (30GP, 21-7-1-1, 44pts, 0.733%)

2. Ontario Reign (32GP, 20-10-1-1, 42pts, 0.656%)

3. San Jose Barracuda (32GP, 18-11-1-2, 39pts, 0.609%)

4. Calgary Wranglers (36GP, 15-13-7-1, 38pts, 0.528%)

5. Bakersfield Condors (31GP, 16-10-5-0, 37pts, 0.597%)

6. Coachella Valley Firebirds (31GP, 16-11-4-0, 36pts, 0.581%)

7. San Diego Gulls (30GP, 14-9-6-1, 35pts, 0.583%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (30GP, 15-11-3-1, 34pts, 0.567%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (31GP, 14-12-5-0, 33pts, 0.532%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (32GP, 9-17-3-3, 24pts, 0.375%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

January 2: Parker Berge, Keaton Mastrodonato, and Mattias Sholl assigned on loan to Greenville.

January 1: Joe Hicketts returned from Spengler Cup.

December 30: Pheonix Copley assigned on loan from the LA Kings.

RECENT MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin skated in his 100th game with Ontario on 12/27.

#26 Andre Lee played in his 200th pro game on 12/27.

#37 Jacob Doty skated in his 200th game with Ontario on 1/3.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov played in his 200th AHL game on 12/27 collecting his 150th career AHL point He tallied his 100th pro assist on 12/31.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is five games shy of 450 pro games.

#29 Pheonix Copley is six games shy of 300 AHL games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is six games shy of 300 pro games and eight games shy of 250 AHL games.

#81 Cole Guttman is one point shy of 150 AHL points and eight assists shy of 100 pro assists.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for sixth with five power-play goals and tied for eighth with 13 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for third among rookies at +14 which is tied for ninth among all skaters.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for seventh with 20 assists and tied for 12th with 26 points.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for 10th with 27 points, tied for sixth with 15 goals, and tied for fourth with seven power-play goals.

#34 Taylor Ward is tied for ninth with 12 goals.

#49 Isaiah Saville is tied for third among goaltenders with two shutouts.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for eighth with 19 assists and tied for 12th with 26 points.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for third among rookies at +14 which is tied for ninth among all skaters.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#1 Erik Portillo has won five straight decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has a point in back-to-back games (2G, 1A).

#21 Glenn Gawdin has a 11-game point streak (3G, 10A) and an assist in eight straight (9A).

#26 Andre Lee has a goal in back-to-back games.

#49 Isaiah Saville has won two straight games.

REIGN REMARKABLES

#8 Martin Chromiak has 19 points (10G, 9A) in his last 20 games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has 20 points (5G, 16A) in his last 21 games.

#26 Andre Lee has 20 points (12G, 8A) in his last 21 games and seven goals in his last eight.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has 12 points (4G, 8A) in 13 games with Ontario.

#81 Cole Guttman has 19 points (7G, 12A) in his last 20 games and three goals in his last three.

QUICK HITS

The Reign have collected a point in six of their last eight games, 5-1-0-1, and are 11-5-0-1 since Nov. 21. Their 11 home wins are tied for third most in the AHL.

Ontario is 10-3-1-1 in one-goal games having won seven of their last nine.

The Reign are 9-1-0 when following a loss this season.

Ontario has scored three or more goals in seven straight contests while allowing their opponent to two or fewer goals in four of the last five.

The Reign have a power-play goal in three straight games for the second time this season, the first since games 4-7, while killing off 18 straight power-plays against.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (20-10-1-1)

HOME: (11-4-1-1)

AWAY: (9-6-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 9th (106, 3.31)

GOALS AGAINST: 9th (87, 2.72)

SHOTS FOR: 28th (25.81)

SHOTS AGAINST: 5th (25.84)

POWER-PLAY: 18th (22/122, 18%)

PENALTY KILL: 10th (82/99, 82.8%)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (15)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin (20)

Points: Andre Lee (27)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright, Kenny Connors (+14)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (41)

PPGS: Andre Lee (7)

Shots: Taylor Ward (76)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (8)

GAA: Isaiah Saville (1.91)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.922)







