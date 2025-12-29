Rizzo to Phantoms, Perets to Reading

Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned forward Massimo Rizzo from the Reading Royals of the ECHL to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Reading Royals.

Rizzo, 24, has scored 5-13-18 with Reading this season in 26 games. Last year with the Phantoms, Rizzo played in 46 games scoring 6-12-18 in his professional rookie season. The University of Denver product was originally a seventh-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers and was acquired by the Flyers in a trade with the Hurricanes on August 9, 2023.

Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 11 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 6-3-1 record, 3.97 GAA, and .887 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024.

The Phantoms are back in action Monday night at PPL Center against the Charlotte Checkers.

Before the World's Largest Puck Drop takes place on New Year's Eve outside PPL Center at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton, the puck drops inside as the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears with a special 3:05 p.m. start time on Wednesday, December 31. Family-friendly activities fill the concourse as we ring in 2026 in glowing fashion!







American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.