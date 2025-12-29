Clang, Gulls Blank Abbotsford Again

The San Diego Gulls closed out the weekend with a 3-0 victory over the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks tonight from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls have now outscored Abbotsford 10-0 in their two meetings so far this season. San Diego improves to 13-8-6-1 on the campaign after their fourth shutout victory of the year.

Tim Washe extended his point streak to a fourth straight game (1-4=5) by opening the scoring for San Diego with his 12th goal of the season. With 12-12=24 points on the season, Washe ranks tied for fourth among AHL rookies in scoring and third in goals. Washe also paces all Gulls skaters in points.

Judd Caulfield netted his 10th goal of the season to bring his season total to 10-7=17 points. Caulfield is now one goal away from tying his single-season career high in goals.

Sam Colangelo extended his point streak to a third game with a goal and an assist for his first multi-point effort of the season. Colangelo has 2-2=4 points over his current streak and 6-4=10 points in 17 games played.

Ryan Carpenter, Nathan Gaucher, Tristan Luneau, Stian Solberg and Noah Warren each collected an assist tonight.

Calle Clang stopped all 15 shots he faced tonight to secure his first career AHL shutout. Clang has allowed one or less goals in five of his last six starts.

The Gulls are set to close out 2025 on the road this Wednesday night for a New Years Eve battle against the Tucson Roadrunners (5 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the team finding back-to-back wins this weekend It's a hard turnaround. You get in at two o'clock in the morning, and have a five o'clock game, it's a fast turnaround. The challenge for the day is how fast can we get invested mentally. The guys were sharp. That was a cleaner game than the Bakersfield game. Special teams were excellent. Our d-form was excellent. Power play gets us on the board. Penalty kill goes four-for-four. That was a big-time team victory.

On the turning point of the game I think you get the one on the power play, and that gives everybody a little bit of life. Then Judd's goal was magical and it really ignited a spark in our team and our next couple of shifts were awesome. I think that almost gave the guys a little bit of relief, and then we grind through the rest of it, get an empty netter, but it was great team effort.

On Calle Clang recording his first career AHL shutout Solid play. He's confident and calm, but I think he would be the first one to say that tonight the team defense in front of him was also very good. When we needed Calle, he was there. He made a couple of really sharp saves, but this was a team shut out, and Calle was obviously a huge part of it.

On the next game against Tucson They're a really difficult opponent to play against. It's going to be a physical, grindy kind of a game, and so it's a chance for us to get some rest and then try to repeat as much of this performance as we can.

Centerman Tim Washe On tonight's win over Abbotsford Both teams wanted it tonight. Playing yesterday, we knew we wanted to have a good start and dictate the game right away. Just credit to our defense and obviously our goaltending, unbelievable job. They made it so we could play more time in the offensive zone, and it was a blast.

On the first goal coming later in the game I know we were getting chances, especially in that first and were fortunate to have a couple power plays before the one we clicked on. It's a big part of our identity is getting to the net hard, and we banged away and went in for us.

On holding Abbotsford to 15 shots The biggest thing [our defense] did was end plays early. They didn't let the other team set up at all tonight. They were all over them, and then when they got the puck, they were moving up to the forwards and made our jobs really easy. We just were playing simple, getting the red and winning our battles in the o-zone. On the upcoming schedule We wanted to make a big push coming in after a break and into this new year. So, unreal job from the group so far. Winning is fun, so we're going to keep trying to do our best. Goaltender Calle Clang

On his first AHL shutout It's an unbelievable feeling. Took a while to get the first one, but, I mean, just makes it sweeter. And I'm so proud of our team effort today. I think we played unbelievable from start to finish. just really proud of the guys.

On the defense in front of him Well, I don't see a lot. I think that's the key. I think we're doing a great job keeping the players on the outside. We don't let them into those hot areas. And like you said, our penalty kill has been on fire, and we're doing a lot of great things, so you just got to keep doing those things and be very humble here.

On his play since returning from a leave of absence It's really good feeling. I mean, it was a tough time personally, but I'm so glad to be back and I've been playing good and just very thankful for everything right now. It's a blessing to be here and playing on this team, especially when we're playing the way we're doing right now. It's so fun. I'm trying to enjoy every moment.

On staying consistent after back-to-back wins I think it's just about to being humble and know what things are making us successful, being hard to play against, suffocating team defense. We've been good at playing with the lead as well. I think that helps a lot. Just going to stay humble and keep doing the things that we're doing, and it's going to be a fun one.







