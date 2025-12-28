Morrison's Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Canucks, 3-2

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday night at Acrisure Arena in overtime by the final score of 3-2. Logan Morrison scored the overtime game-winning goal 2:25 into the extra session to secure two points for the Firebirds.

Mitchell Stephens opened the scoring in the first period, grabbing a loose puck between the circles and ripping home his fifth goal of the season. Eduard Sale and David Goyette earned the assists as the team's forecheck led to the early strike at 4:29.

Ben Berard tied the game for the Canucks in the second period with his seventh goal of the season and his first tally of the night. Coachella Valley responded less than two minutes later as Ian McKinnon stole the puck from an Abbotsford forward and found Andrei Loshko in front of the net. Loshko beat Nikita Tolopilo to capture his first goal of the season and regain the Firebirds' lead at 17:31.

Berard tied the game late in the third period as he found the back of the net for the second time, drawing the Canucks even with 2:52 remaining in regulation. The game needed overtime to decide a winner.

Logan Morrison grabbed the puck from Jagger Firkus and rocketed a shot top shelf to give the Firebirds the victory just 2:25 into overtime. The goal was Morrison's team-leading 14th goal of the season, and the secondary assist belonged to Gustav Olofsson, who was back in the lineup tonight after missing 22 consecutive games due to a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his 30th career AHL victory, stopping 34 of 36 Abbotsford shots. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 15-8-4-0 on the season. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 and the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

THREE STARS:

3.) Ben Berard (ABB) - Berard netted two goals for the Canucks, including the game-tying goal to force overtime and help Abbotsford extend their point streak to five straight games.

2.) Nikke Kokko (CV) - Kokko made 34 saves to pick up his 10th win of the season and 30th in his AHL career. The Oulu, Finland native made double-digit saves in all three periods.

1.) Logan Morrison (CV) - Morrison netted the overtime game-winning goal to help secure the Firebirds 15th win of the season. Coachella Valley is now 14-2-1 when Morrison records a point.







American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.