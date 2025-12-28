Comets Tie Game Late in 3rd, Fall 4-3 in Shootout

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and were edged 4-3 in a shootout.

It was the first time these teams had seen each other since mid-October and it was the Marlies who struck early on a goal from Bo Groulx, 3:54 into the game as he picked up a loose puck in the right circle and beat Nico Daws inside the far post for his team-leading 13th goal of the season. The Comets picked it up as the period went on and generated some quality scoring chances, but Toronto netminder Vyacheslav Peksa was equal to the task. The Comets were called for a couple penalties later in the period, but were able to kill off a partial 5-on-3 and hold the Marlies at bay.

The Comets started the second period on the power play after drawing a penalty late in the first period when Toronto forward Marc Johnstone was called for slashing, but the Marlies were able to kill it off. The Comets would head back on the power play moments later when Noah Chadwick was called for tripping. This time, the Comets capitalized when Lenni Hameenaho fed Cam Squires in the left circle, who ripped a one-timer past Peksa to tie the game at one at 4:32. It was Squires' second straight game with a goal for his second of the year. The Marlies would respond, however, when Bo Groulx found Logan Shaw parked on the back post who jammed it home at 5:52 for his 11th of the year to give Toronto the 2-1 lead. The Comets tilted the ice in the second half of the period and nearly tied the game when Xavier Parent raced into the zone but shot the puck off the crossbar. Toronto held a 2-1 advantage heading into the second intermission.

The Marlies didn't waste any time in the third period, getting an insurance goal from Michael Pezzetta just 14 seconds into the final frame. Nico Daws made the initial stop on Reese Johnson, but Pezzetta was able to jam home the rebound for his first of the season. The Comets ramped up the pressure as the period went on and brought the game to within one when Shane Lachance made a nice power move off the goal line, beating Peksa stick side at 14:59 for his second of the year to make it 3-2. The Marlies were called for too many men on the ice a few minutes later, putting the Comets on a 6-on-4 advantage when they pulled Nico Daws. After a shot from Kyle Criscuolo was initially stopped by Peksa, Shane Lachance batted the rebound out of mid-air and into the net, tying the game with just 2.9 seconds left in regulation for his second of the game and third of the year, sending the Adirondack Bank Center into a frenzy.

In the overtime, each team hit a post within the first minute but play continued. The Comets were awarded a power play with less than a minute left, but Toronto killed it off as time expired in the extra session. Luke Haymes and Lenni Hameenaho each scored in the first round for their respective teams, and both Daws and Peksa stood strong in net for the next several rounds. In the ninth round, Toronto's Matthew Barbolini scored to give Toronto the 2-1 edge and then Peksa stopped Kyle Criscuolo to win the game for the Marlies.

The Comets outshot Toronto 25-22, while going 2-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

