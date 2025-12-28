Spacek's Overtime Goal Powers Wild to 2-1 Win over Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa - Riley Mercer stopped 20-of-21 shots and David Spacek delivered the overtime winner 24 seconds into the extra session as the Iowa Wild defeated the Chicago Wolves 2-1 on Saturday night.

Chicago opened the scoring 4:58 into the game when Skyler Brind'Amour slipped through the defense and chipped a shot past Mercer.

Iowa tied the contest at 12:02 of the first period. After Oskar Olausson and Carson Lambos combined to find Nicolas Aubé-Kubel alone in the slot, Aubé-Kubel snapped a wrister past Cayden Primeau.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 9-6 through 20 minutes of play.

For a second consecutive game, Mercer and Primeau held the opposing offenses scoreless for the second and third periods.

Iowa solved Primeau again in the opening seconds of the extra session when Spacek followed up Dylan Gambrell's rebound with a snap shot inside the left post. Hunter Haight also earned an assist on the game-winning goal.

Iowa outshot Chicago 28-21. The Wild finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage and killed off all three Wolves power plays.

