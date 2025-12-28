Monsters Roar Back to Beat Americans 4-3 in Overtime

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (15-10-3-1) 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-10-3-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester opened with two first period goals by Trevor Kuntar at 5:26 and Isaac Belliveau at 9:07 to take a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. Hunter McKown netted one for Cleveland at 2:46 of the second frame with Tate Singleton on the assist to cut the lead in half. The Monsters tied the game at two at 16:06 with a power play goal from Luca Pinelli as Owen Sillinger and Mikael Pyyhtiä picked up helpers. Oliver Nadeau scored at 18:46 to make it a 3-2 Americans lead through two periods. Cleveland netted a goal by Justin Pearson from Stanislav Svozil and Hudson Fasching at 11:55 of the final period making it 3-3 at the end of regulation. The Monsters tallied the game winner from Luca Del Bel Belluz at 1:19 of the overtime period with assists from Pyyhtiä and Corson Ceulemans as Cleveland took the 4-3 victory.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 23 saves for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 35 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head home for a rematch with the Rochester Americans on Monday, December 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 1 1 - 4

ROC 2 1 0 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 39 1/2 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

ROC 26 0/1 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 23 3 9-6-4

ROC Levi OTL 35 4 11-5-5

Cleveland Record: 13-10-3-1, 5th North Division

