Islanders Defeated at Home by Wolf Pack, 5-2

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders were welcomed back home at Total Mortgage Arena as they battled an in-state and division rival, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Saturday night marked the final home game of the 2025 calendar year and the Islanders were more than ready to drop the puck against a team below them in the standings. Despite the Islanders tying the game in the third, the Wolf Pack scored two quick goals and the Islanders dropped the contest by a 5-2 score

In the first period, Hartford got out to a lead when first the Islanders allowed goal by Zak Karpa at 4:36 followed by a goal against at 11:49 from Brandon Brisson sliding the puck past Parker Gahagen, Islanders goalie. After the opening period, Bridgeport was dow, 2-0.

During the middle frame, 15:45 Matthew Maggio took a perfect pass from Joey Larson and rifled the puck through Hartford goalie Dylan Garand putting the team within one goal. It was Maggio's fifth goal of the season.

In the third period, the Islanders tied the game on Alex Jefferies sixth of the year at 6:14 from Cole McWard and Cam Berg. But the Wolf Pack struck for two goals in 22 seconds. The first from Daniel Walcott at 11:08 and a powerplay goal from Brisson at 11:30. The Wolf Pack added an empty net goal at 17:27 from Connor Mackey to make it a 5-2. That was all the scoring in the game and the Islanders would head on the road for the next three contests.

The Islanders are back on the ice tomorrow in Springfield as they play against the Thunderbirds at Mass Mutual Center at 3:05. They will be in Hartford on New Years eve with a 3:30 puck drop before making their way back to Springfield on January 2nd at 7:05. The team heads back home on January 3rd for a 5:00 PM game against the Wolf Pack and great seats are still available. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







