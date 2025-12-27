Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled
Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to travel issues caused by winter weather, tonight's game between the Charlotte Checkers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., (AHL Game #443) has been rescheduled.
The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 29, at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Johannes and Perets Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Return From Holiday Break To Host San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall David Breazeale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Chad Hillebrand Signed to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.