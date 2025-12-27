Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to travel issues caused by winter weather, tonight's game between the Charlotte Checkers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., (AHL Game #443) has been rescheduled.

The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 29, at 7:05 p.m. ET.







American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.