Hutson's Return Not Enough in Loss
Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Quinn Hutson scored and had two points in his return, but the Bakersfield Condors (13-10-5, 31pts) fell 5-2 to the San Diego Gulls (12-8-7, 31pts) in front of 5,806 at Dignity Health Arena on Saturday. It was Bakersfield's first Saturday home loss of the season and just their third in regulation (9-3-1).
San Diego made it 1-0 with a shorthanded breakaway on the Condors first power play of the night. Bakersfield would answer on the same man advantage as Hutson (17th) powered a blast home from the left-wing circle from Seth Griffith and Isaac Howard. The Gulls would grab the momentum though with two goals, one on the power play, to take a 3-1 lead after one.
The Gulls extended the lead to 4-1 in the second period on a two-on-one odd man rush.
Atro Leppnanen (3rd) scored off the rush to cut the lead to 4-2, but that was as close as the home side would get. San Diego added an empty-net goal for a 5-2 finish.
Hutson scored in his return and is third in the AHL with 17 goals. He leads all rookies in scoring and has 27 points (15g-12a) in his last 15 games. He is fourth in the AHL scoring race.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield will spend New Year's Eve in Coachella Valley on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio App, and on AHLTV on FloHockey.
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Gulls Earn 5-2 Victory Over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Fast Start Fuels Roadrunners' 5-2 Win Over Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Morrison's Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Hutson's Return Not Enough in Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Morrison's Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Canucks, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Blanked by Reign, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Blank Barracuda, 3-0, Saturday Night - Ontario Reign
- Canucks Fall, 3-2, in Overtime Against the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Murray Shines But Ads Fall to Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Record Second-Straight Shutout in Win Over Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rockford Erases Stars' Quick Start - Texas Stars
- Homestand Continues as Phantoms Return from the Break - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Spacek's Overtime Goal Powers Wild to 2-1 Win over Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to Seven Games with 2-1 OT Loss to Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Tie Game Late in 3rd, Fall 4-3 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Suffer 5-2 Loss to Penguins in Return from Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Five-Goal First Period Leads Penguins Past Bears, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Poitras, P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Close out Homestand with Overtime Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- T-Birds' Point Streak Snapped by Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Roar Back to Beat Americans 4-3 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Down Islanders 5-2 in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Defeated at Home by Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Johannes and Perets Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Return From Holiday Break To Host San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall David Breazeale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Chad Hillebrand Signed to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.