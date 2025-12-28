Reign Blank Barracuda, 3-0, Saturday Night

The Ontario Reign (17-9-1-1) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (17-10-1-0) Saturday night by a final score of 3-0 in front of 4,329 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign will play in Henderson on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. (PST).

Isaiah Saville made 32 saves for his second shutout in his last three starts as Andre Lee scored his team leading 12th of the year in his 200th professional game. Glenn Gawdin assisted on Lee's goal early into the third period making it 2-0 stretching bis point streak to seven-games in his 100th game with Ontario. Aatu Jämsen snapped a 15-game goal less drought late in the first giving Ontario a 1-0 lead. Nikita Alexandrov scored his seventh of the campaign on an empty-net with 93 seconds to play.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 0 2 3

SJ 0 0 0 0

Shots PP

ONT 21 0/2

SJ 32 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Isaiah Saville (ONT)

2. Aatu Jämsen (ONT)

3. Andre Lee (ONT)

W: Saville

L: Skarek

