Game Tonight Postponed
Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Charlotte Checkers and the American Hockey League have announced that tonight's game between the Phantoms and Checkers has been postponed due to travel issues impacting the Charlotte Checkers.
The game has been rescheduled for Monday, December 29 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
All tickets for tonight's game are valid for Monday night's makeup date.
Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Johannes and Perets Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Return From Holiday Break To Host San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall David Breazeale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Chad Hillebrand Signed to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Johannes and Perets Recalled
- Game Tonight Postponed
- Homestand Continues as Phantoms Return from the Break
- Phantoms Weekly
- Anthony Richard Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup