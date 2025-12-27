Game Tonight Postponed

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Charlotte Checkers and the American Hockey League have announced that tonight's game between the Phantoms and Checkers has been postponed due to travel issues impacting the Charlotte Checkers.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, December 29 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

All tickets for tonight's game are valid for Monday night's makeup date.







