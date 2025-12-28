Fast Start Fuels Roadrunners' 5-2 Win Over Wranglers

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (11-12-4-0) jumped out to a four-goal lead and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Wranglers (14-11-5-1) on Saturday at Tucson Arena.

Three Roadrunners scored their first goals of the season, including forward Sam Lipkin and defensemen Maveric Lamoureux and Artem Duda.

Lipkin opened the scoring midway through the first period, and Lamoureux doubled Tucson's lead with 1:27 remaining in the frame. Owen Allard made it 3-0 just four minutes into the second period before Duda found the back of the net at the 8:39 mark to give the Roadrunners a 4-0 advantage.

Calgary responded with goals late in the second period and midway through the third to cut the deficit to two, but Dmitri Simashev sealed the win with an empty-net goal - his third of the season - with 1:09 remaining.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta turned aside 27 of 29 shots to earn his ninth win of the season. The victory snapped Tucson's three-game skid and pulled the Roadrunners within three points of the eighth-place Henderson Silver Knights in the Pacific Division standings.

NOTABLES

With his first-period assist, Austin Poganski has five points (1g, 4a) in his last five games dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield.

Poganski also owns a three-game home point streak dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield, recording three assists in that span.

With his first-period assist, Scott Perunovich has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last six games dating back to Dec. 6 at San Jose. He also carries a three-game home point streak dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield, posting six points (2g, 4a) in that stretch.

Perunovich recorded his team-high 16th assist of the season, which ranks sixth among AHL defensemen. He is also tied for ninth in points among league blueliners with 18.

With his first-period assist, Noel Nordh has seven points (1g, 6a) in his last nine games dating back to Nov. 29 vs. Abbotsford.

Owen Allard has scored in back-to-back home games at Tucson Arena dating back to Dec. 13 vs. Bakersfield.

Julian Lutz has recorded an assist in back-to-back home games at Tucson Arena dating back to Dec. 13 vs. Bakersfield.

Max Szuber has recorded an assist in back-to-back home games at Tucson Arena dating back to Dec. 13 vs. Bakersfield.

With his second-period assist, Cameron Hebig tied Michael Carcone for fourth all-time in franchise history with 81 assists.

With Saturday's victory, his 58th as a Roadrunner, Matthew Villalta is eight wins shy of tying Adin Hill for first all-time in franchise history (66).

With his third-period assist, Ben McCartney has a team-high eleven points (5g, 6a) in his last seven games dating back to Dec. 5 at San Jose.

With his third-period goal, Dmitri Simashev extended his point streak to a team-season-best six games with eight points (3g, 5a) over that span dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield.

After holding Calgary to five shots on goal in the first period, Tucson allowed just eight total shots against across its previous two periods, dating back to the third period of its last game at Abbotsford on Dec. 20.

Sam Lipkin scores his first of the season in the first period on Saturday. (Photo: Kate Dibildox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

After a fast-paced, even opening six minutes, Tucson was whistled for tripping to give Calgary the game's first power play. The Roadrunners responded with a strong penalty kill, holding the Wranglers without a shot on goal.

The kill sparked Tucson offensively, and just over a minute later Lipkin scored his first goal of the season to put the Roadrunners ahead 1-0. Captain Austin Poganski curled around the right circle and fired a cross-ice pass to the bottom of the right circle, where Lipkin snapped it top shelf at 9:19.

Tucson controlled play for most of the opening frame, limiting Calgary to just one shot on goal through the first 12:10.

The Roadrunners kept the pressure on and doubled their lead late in the period when Lamoureux ripped a wrister from the top of the right circle to make it 2-0 with 1:27 remaining.

SECOND PERIOD

Calgary was whistled for tripping just 28 seconds into the period to give Tucson its first power play of the night. The Roadrunners generated four shots on goal on the man advantage and nearly extended its lead, but Wranglers goaltender Owen Say stood tall to keep the deficit at two.

Thirty seconds after killing the penalty, Calgary's Martin Frk drove to the net and was initially denied by Villalta. Frk continued to jam at the puck under Villalta's glove and appeared to push it across the goal line, but officials ruled it no goal and upheld the call following video review at the three-minute mark.

Just over a minute later, Allard extended Tucson's lead to three on a two-on-one rush at 4:03. Julian Lutz carried the puck down the left wing and slid a pass across the crease to Allard for a backdoor tap-in, making it 3-0 Tucson.

The Roadrunners earned its second power-play opportunity of the game when Calgary was called for holding just before the seven-minute mark, and Tucson capitalized. Duda rifled a wrister from the top of the left circle through traffic and past Say to make it 4-0 at 8:39.

With just under nine minutes remaining in the period, Tucson was called for cross-checking to give Calgary its second power play of the game. The Roadrunners' penalty kill stood strong once again, allowing just one shot and preserving its four-goal cushion.

Despite not converting on the man advantage, Calgary continued to push late and Frk beat Villalta with a quick wrister to cut the deficit to 4-1 with 5:51 left in the period.

THIRD PERIOD

For the second straight period, Tucson went to an early power play - its third of the night - after Calgary was called for slashing just over four minutes in. The Wranglers' penalty kill came through again to keep it a three-goal game.

Just under eight-and-a-half minutes into the period, tensions flared afterVillalta covered the puck to stop play, resulting in a scrum that sent three players from each side to the box for roughing.

The altercation gave Calgary a spark and Dryden Hunt scored at 10:56 to trim Tucson's lead to 4-2.

Needing two goals, the Wranglers continued to press and pulled Say with 2:31 remaining. However, Simashev put the game away with an empty-net goal at 18:51 to seal Tucson's 5-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep in the series finale against the Wranglers on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 4 P.M. AZT at Tucson Arena. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.

Fans can secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.