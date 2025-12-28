Homestand Continues as Phantoms Return from the Break

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (14-11-3) are back after a week-long and well-deserved Holiday Break. And one day belated return to action as they take on the first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (22-7-2).

The Phantoms were supposed to play on Saturday night but the Charlotte Checkers were unable to make it up to Allentown due to travel issues. The game will played on Monday, December 29 at PPL Center.

The Phantoms gained momentum entering the break with a thrilling 2-1 shootout win against Hartford on Teddy Bear Toss Night last Saturday. The Phantoms are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division and trail Charlotte by just one point for third place.

This is Game 29 of the 2025-26 season and also Game 4 out of 6 in the current homestand which concludes on New Year's Eve. Tonight is also Game 5 out of 12 in the season series with Lehigh Valley in search of its first win against its northeast Pennsylvania rivals.

LAST TIME - Toss the teddies! Lane Pederson's second-period power-play goal from Cooper Marody and Egor Zamula sent the packed house at PPL Center into raptures and commenced the Phantoms' 2025 Teddy Bear Toss. Thousands of Phantoms fans rocketed colorful stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes onto center ice in the annual chaotic event to benefit the kids at Valley Youth House in Bethlehem. Beyond the fuzzy festivities, the Phantoms still had a hockey game to win. A strong team effort pushed the game into a shootout where Tucker Robertson's goal provided the lead and Cooper Marody's fourth-round finish ripped it back 2-1. Carson Bjarnason then kicked Dylan Roobroeck's attempt to the curb, clinching the win and two points for Lehigh Valley. Bjarnason had 34 saves on 35 shots in another exceptional performance.

FOR THE KIDS - Lane Pederson came through with the big goal. Thousands of Phantoms fans showered the ice with teddy bears. And Carson Bjarnason joined meLVin and our staff with a massive delivery! Phantoms staff were joined by Saturday's winning goaltender, Carson Bjarnason, for the delivery day at Valley Youth House in Bethlehem where the comfort toys and plushies will be distributed to benefit local children in need and foster kids during this holiday season. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms set a new record with 12,099 stuffed animals in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game at PPL Center. Lane Pederson's goal on the power play at 2:11 into the second period triggered the chaotic scene. The team set a new record, breaking last year's mark of 11,853 stuffed animals. That brings the grand total to over 80,000 teddy bears since the team's first Teddy Bear Toss in 2014.

TRANSACTIONS -

12/19/25 Add Egor Zamula (D) - Loaned to LV by PHI

12/19/25 Del Denver Barkey (F) - Recalled to PHI

12/22/25 Del Anthony Richard - Reassigned Team Canada, Spengler Cup

12/22/25 Add Carson Golder (F) - Recalled by LV from Reading

12/27/25 Add Hunter Johannes (F) - Recalled by LV from Reading

12/27/25 Add Yaniv Perets (G) - Recalled by LV from Reading

DENVER'S DANDY DEBUT - The Philadelphia Flyers recalled forward Denver Barkey and the 20-year-old rookie winger immediately impressed with a pair of assists just seconds apart. And he did it at Madison Square Garden which is where is late grandfather, Randy Legge, played in the 1972-73 season during his 12-game NHL career. Legge spent most of his career in the AHL with Providence and Buffalo as well as in the WHA with various teams. Barkey has enjoyed a strong rookie professional season with the Phantoms scoring seven goals with nine assists for 16 points in 26 games played. The 5'10" left-handed shooter from Newmarket, Ontario was a third-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He became the second Lehigh Valley Phantoms player this season to receive a recall for his NHL debut joining Ty Murchison who played in his first NHL game on December 5. Barkey also became the 49th Lehigh Valley Phantoms player all-time to jump up to the big club for his Rookie Lap and first NHL game. Other Phantoms players from this year's team to receive recalls to the Flyers include Emil Andrae, Jacob Gaucher, Carl Grundstrom, Aleksei Kolosov, and Ty Murchison.

BIG Z IS BACK - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenseman Egor Zamula to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Zamula, 25, joins the Phantoms for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooting defenseman has played in 13 games with the Flyers this season registering one assist. He has played in 168 career games with the Flyers over parts of six different seasons scoring eight goals with 33 assists for 41 points. Zamula has also played in 128 career games with Lehigh Valley over three years scoring 5-50-55 and has played in a combined 296 career games in the Flyers' organization since signing as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2020-21 season from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. Zamula's assisted on the Teddy Bear Toss goal on Saturday in his first game with the Phantoms since March 31, 2023.

EUROPEAN VACATION - Anthony Richard is going to Switzerland! The veteran forward has been named to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland taking place from December 26-31. The Spengler Cup pits invited European teams as well as Team Canada and is considered the oldest invitational ice hockey tournament in the world. This is the first time for Richard to play for a Canadian National Team. He is the first Phantom to play at the Spengler Cup since Kevin Connauton joined Team Canada in the 2022 tournament. Richard is in his second season with the Phantoms and is also second on the team in scoring with 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists. In his 10 seasons in the AHL, Richard has played in 548 career games with Milwaukee, Chicago, Syracuse, Laval, Providence and Lehigh Valley accumulating 169 goals with 185 assists for 384 career points. He has also played in 39 career NHL games with Nashville, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia scoring 6-8-14.

WADDLE WADDLE! - Things have not gone well in the rivalry series for the Orange and Black. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-7-2) is bouncing back from consecutive first-round playoff exits to the hands of the Phantoms and currently holds down first place in the Atlantic Division having gone 4-0-0 against the Phantoms this season. Last night, the Baby Pens racked up FIVE goals in the first period en route to a 5-2 trouncing of Hershey to extend their point streak to four (3-0-1) following a humbling sweep at home by Charlotte. Leading scorer Sam Poulin is gone via trade to Edmonton. But second-rounder Tristan Broz (10-10-20) continues to shine in his AHL sophomore season while scoring 3-3-6 against the Phantoms this season after nine combined goals against Lehigh Valley last year. Avery Hayes (9-8-17) and Aidan McDonough (6-11-17) have six points and five points respectively in the season series. 21-year-old fourth-rounder Sergei Murashov (11-2-0, 1.59, .941) is the best goaltender in the AHL posting ridiculous numbers. He has also gone 3-0-0, 1.33, .958 against the Phantoms this season. Murashov has two shutouts with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as well as a shutout in the NHL for Pittsburgh. The Penguins allow just 2.29 goals per game, 4th in the AHL. Their 86.4% penalty kill rates 3rd.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Alex Bump 7-13-20

x - Anthony Richard 8-10-18

Lane Pederson 8-10-18

x - Denver Barkey 8-8-16

x - Carl Grundstrom 6-9-15

Christian Kyrou 4-10-14

W-B/Scranton Scoring Leaders

Tristan Broz 10-10-20

x - Sam Poulin 9-11-20

Avery Hayes 9-8-17

x - Danton Heinen 6-11-17

Aidan McDonough 6-11-17

Valtteri Puustinen 5-12-17

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 18.8%, 15th / 76.3%, 29th - PP vs. WBS 2-13, 15.4%

WBS 14.7%, 26th / 86.4%, 3rd - PP vs. LV 7-16, 43.8%

Season Series vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins: (0-4-0)

10/12/25 Home L 1-4

10/22/25 Away L 1-4

11/28/25 Away L 1-4

12/5/25 Away L 2-6

12/28/25 Home

2/1/26 Home

2/6/26 Home

3/14/26 Away

3/15/26 Home

3/29/26 Away

4/3/26 Away

4/4/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms are back on Monday night hosting the Charlotte Checkers in a makeup of Saturday's postponed contest.

Before the World's Largest Puck Drop takes place on New Year's Eve outside PPL Center at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton, the puck drops inside as the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears with a special 3:05 p.m. start time on Wednesday, December 31. Family-friendly activities fill the concourse as we ring in 2026 in glowing fashion!







