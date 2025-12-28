Wolves Extend Points Streak to Seven Games with 2-1 OT Loss to Wild

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves kicked off a three-game road trip by falling to the Wild 2-1 in overtime Saturday night in Iowa.

Skyler Brind'Amour scored the lone goal for the Wolves, who extended their points streak to seven games with the overtime defeat. David Spacek's goal 24 seconds into the extra session for the Wild ended a classic goaltending duel between the Wolves' Cayden Primeau (26 saves) and Iowa's Riley Mercer (20 saves).

The Wolves struck first on Brind'Amour's tally 4 minutes, 58 seconds into the opening period. The forward took a pass from Gleb Trikozov and raced in alone on Mercer before slipping a shot through the goalie's pads. Trikozov and Cal Foote earned assists on Brind'Amour's ninth marker of the season.

The Wild answered midway through the period on a score by Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second and third, setting up Spacek's winner with the Wild on the power play.

The Wolves dropped to 13-7-4-3 on the season while the Wild improved to 9-20-0-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Wednesday (4 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.