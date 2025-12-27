Condors Return From Holiday Break To Host San Diego

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors return from the Christmas break to host the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season. In the teams' only other meeting this season, the Gulls scored with a second left to force overtime, before capturing the extra point in a 4-3 victory on November 14.

LOOKING BACK

Isaac Howard recorded a natural hat trick, accounting for all three of Bakersfield's goals in a 3-2 victory on home ice Saturday over Coachella Valley. The win was the fourth in five games against the Firebirds.

HOME COOKIN'

Saturday's win snapped a brief two-game winless streak at home for the Condors who still maintain the league's second best home mark on the season at 9-2-1 (.721)

WE LOVE SATURDAYS

The Condors are 8-1-2 on the premier night of the week overall and a near perfect 5-0-1 on home ice.

THE ICEMAN COMETH

Howard's hat trick was the first natural hat trick for an AHL Condors player. He had six points (3g-3a) in the two games against Coachella Valley, factoring on 75% of the team's goals on the weekend. He is fourth in points per game for any AHL skater who has played at least 14 games this season at 1.36 per contest.

ROBY RACKING 'EM UP

Roby Jarventie assisted on all three of Howard's goals on Saturday, giving him 19 points (10g-9a) in 23 games this season. He had five points (1g-4a) on the weekend against the Firebirds.

OFFENSIVELY-MINDED

Bakersfield is second in goals per game at 3.56 behind only Grand Rapids.

UNGAR SHARP IN AHL DEBUT

Connor Ungar stopped 35 of 37 shots to pick up a win in his AHL debut. This season, Ungar has appeared in games for three different ECHL organizations - Fort Wayne, Greensboro, Orlando - and gone 5-1-4 with a 1.54 goals against average, a .944 save percentage, and two shutouts.

SAMMY SIZZLING

Josh Samanski had an assist on Saturday and five points (2g-3a) on the weekend series against Coachella Valley. On the season, the 22-year old has 22 points (5g-17a) in 27 games.

LEADING SCORER RETURNS

Leading scorer Quinn Hutson is back from a three-game stint with the Edmonton Oilers which saw the 23-year old notch his first NHL goal. He still leads all AHL rookies with 28 points (16g-12a) in 24 games. He is third in the league in goals.

WELCOME BACK MANS

Dave Manson returns to Bakersfield for the first time as an assistant coach with San Diego. He served as an assistant coach with the Condors from 2018-2021 and was part of two Pacific Division title teams.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 13-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

SEEING SAN DIEGO

The Gulls are 5-3-2 in their last 10. Rookie Tim Washe leads the club with 11 goals on the year while Matthew Phillips' 23 points tops the group. Ville Husso has made the most appearances between the pipes for the team (14) and is 6-5-3 with three shutouts.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield will spend New Year's Eve in Coachella Valley on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio App, and on AHLTV on FloHockey.

CONDORS V GULLS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.) -

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: *** PROMOTION UPDATE *** unfortunately due to inclement weather preventing safe travel, the reindeer will not be able to appear at tonight's game. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The pre-game party on the plaza with inflatables and slapshoot booth is still confirmed for 5 p.m.

Reindeer At The Rink presented by FOX58, 101.5 BIG FM The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. Plus former Condor and "Jim #1" from Shoresy Jon 'Nasty' Mirasty will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop. (click here for tickets)

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll for your chance at tonight's first goal puck of the night.







