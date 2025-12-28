Barracuda Blanked by Reign, 3-0

San Jose Barracuda's Yegor Afanasyev and Ontario Reign's Kenny Connors on the ice

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Isaiah Saville stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign (17-9-1-1) blanked the San Jose Barracuda (17-10-1-1), 3-0, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena.

Despite generating multiple chances, the Barracuda failed to open the scoring, and at 16:17, Aatu Jämsen (5) drew first blood to give the Reign the game's first lead.

The second period was scoreless, with the Barracuda outshooting the Reign 13-7.

Ontario added insurance early in the third when Andre Lee (12) finished a play from Glenn Gawdin at 3:47 to make it 2-0. With the Barracuda pressing late and the net empty, Nikita Alexandrov (7) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:27.

San Jose finished with a 32-21 edge in shots but went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Barracuda close out 2025 and their eight-game season series with the Reign on Wednesday at the Toyota Arena. San Jose is back home on Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

