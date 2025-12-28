Canucks Fall, 3-2, in Overtime Against the Firebirds

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks hit the ice in Palm Desert following a week-long Christmas break, taking on the Coachella Valley Firebirds to open their final road trip of 2025.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start in goal for Abbotsford, opposite Nikke Kokko at the other end. Ben Berard and Chase Wouters each moved up in the lineup, while Danila Klimovich slotted back in on the right wing. Cooper Walker returned to action for the first time since the season opener after suffering an injury in October. Jett Woo also drew back into the lineup, pairing up with Jimmy Schuldt to round out the changes.

The opening period was very much a feeling-out frame, with both teams adjusting after the holiday break. Coachella Valley had the stronger start, opening the scoring just four-and-a-half minutes in when Mitchell Stephens' shot bounced in off the post. Abbotsford found their legs midway through the period and began to tilt the ice, but Kokko stood tall with several big saves to keep the Firebirds in front. Tolopilo was equally solid at the other end, shutting the door for the remainder of the frame as the Canucks headed into the intermission trailing 1-0.

The second period was dominated by Abbotsford. The Canucks nearly doubled Coachella's shot total and limited the Firebirds to very little offensively. Kokko continued to make highlight-reel saves, but Berard finally broke through just over 15 minutes into the frame, snapping a shot from the slot to tie the game at one. Despite Abbotsford's strong push, Coachella Valley found a way to regain the lead when Andrei Loshko capitalized on an Abbotsford misplay just 90 seconds later, sending the Firebirds into the third period up 2-1.

The third period featured the most penalties of the night, with both teams earning power-play opportunities and some 4-on-4 action, though neither side could convert. Abbotsford came closest late, as Berard notched his second of the night just as a power play expired to tie the game and force extra time. The Canucks earned another man advantage with under two minutes remaining in regulation, but Kokko made several key saves to keep the game knotted and send it to overtime.

After securing at least one point, Abbotsford looked to close it out in the extra frame, but it was Logan Morrison who ended it for the Firebirds, scoring on a sharp-angle shot two-and-a-half minutes into overtime. The Canucks fell 3-2 to Coachella Valley but picked up a point to extend their point streak to five games. They now head to San Diego to take on the Gulls tomorrow evening.







American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.