Gulls Earn 5-2 Victory Over Condors

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls skated out of the holiday break with a 5-2 road victory over the Bakersfield Condors tonight to improve to 12-8-6-1 on the year. San Diego netted two shorthanded goals tonight for the second time this season. The Gulls now have six shorthanded goals on the campaign which leads the AHL.

Justin Bailey scored his 10th goal of the campaign, finding the back of the net on the power play for the second time this year, and his sixth game-winning goal. Six game-winning goals set the Gulls single-season AHL record and is good for second most among all AHL skaters. Bailey improves his season total to 10-5=15 points.

Ryan Carpenter opened the scoring for San Diego with his fifth career AHL shorthanded goal. Carpenter also added an assist to bring his season total to 5-12=17 points which is good for third most among Gulls skaters.

Jan Mysak netted his sixth goal of the year to bring his season total to 6-10=16 points. Mysak's 16 points rank tied for fourth among Gulls skaters.

Nico Myatovic scored his fourth goal of the season, a shorthanded tally. His second of the campaign.

Stian Solberg registered his fourth goal of the season.

Sasha Pastujov tallied his 14th assist of the season. Pastujov's 7-14-21 points rank second among Gulls skaters.

Tim Washe earned an assist for the third straight game, his 12th. With 11-12# points on the season, Washe ranks tied for fifth among AHL rookies in scoring and first among Gulls skaters.

Sam Colangelo and Tyson Hinds each tallied an assist.

Ville Husso stopped 19-of-21 shots for his seventh victory of the season.

The Gulls get right back to work tomorrow night when they welcome the Abbotsford Canucks to Pechanga Arena San Diego to close out the weekend (5 p.m. PST). 

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Bakersfield They're a good team. They've got a lot of skill and they've got a lot of guys hovering around over a point a game so we knew it was going to be a tall task. We definitely did not want to give them a whole lot of space. It was great to get rewarded early, [Ryan] Carpenter on the penalty kill and then Jan [Mysak] with a bounce that he was able to bank one in off the back of the goalie. We get rewarded with our powerplay and then Stian [Solberg] with the big time fourth one and Nico [Myatovic] with the empty netter. I just think the team game all together was pretty compact, it's not perfect. But it's pretty compact and for the first game after break, there's a lot of good.

On slowing down Bakersfield's offense We just have to be above them. We got to be in their way. We have to make it a really hard night for them and we have to make them go 200 feet as often as possible and we'll get transition opportunities, which we did. I think we got a lot of great looks and a lot of great chances that didn't fall. We've got a lot of respect for that team so we've got to make sure we play above them.

On Justin Bailey's game-winning goal record Bailey is a game breaker. He's got speed to burn and he can get around guys. That was a greasy goal, those count too. He's got poise and he wants to be in big moments and sometimes those big moments happen in the first period. Good on them for continuing to do the right things.

On tomorrow's game against Abbotsford Just get on the bus and start to get a little bit of rest. Abbotsford has changed a lot since we last saw them, it's going to be a much different opponent. They're running pretty hot right now so we'll get as much rest as we possibly can and get ready to get geared up and do it again.

Right wing Justin Bailey On tonight's win over Bakersfield That's a team that's scored a lot of goals this year. I think for us, going into the break, we've been playing a lot of good hockey here for the last bit. We want to see the results. Obviously, like I said, that's a team that scores a lot of goals, so coming out of the break, it was kind of imperative for us to get this first win and then do what we do on home ice tomorrow.

On setting the Gulls team record in game-winning goals It's nice. I know Matt [McIlvane] told me last trip that it was five. It's one of those things where I love scoring goals, love helping the team win. I feel like some of the game-winners have been big goals, I think one of them was like a 7-1 win. Obviously, it's cool to hold any record but just want to help the team win as much as I can.

On facing Abbotsford tomorrow I think just do much of what we've been doing. We've been playing simple, playing disciplined. There were some penalties tonight, but playing disciplined with the puck, without the puck. Just continue what we're doing. Trust the process. Everything points towards us being a top team and I think we'll continue on that trend in the second half.







