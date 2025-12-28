T-Birds' Point Streak Snapped by Bruins
Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield forward Dylan Peterson against the boards vs. the Providence Bruins
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-12-4-2) saw their six-game point streak come to a halt at the hands of the Providence Bruins (21-5-1-0) in a 7-1 defeat on Saturday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.
The night did not begin according to plan for Vadim Zherenko and the T-Birds, who got dented just 2:08 into the game by Dans Locmelis, who cashed in on a rebound on the doorstep after Zherenko made two splendid denials off Fabian Lysell and Matthew Poitras.
Just 17 seconds later, Brett Harrison saw a bouncing puck land at his feet on the left side, and the Bruins winger sent it off the post, then off Zherenko's back, and into the net for a 2-0 Providence advantage.
The Bruins' power play experienced a rarity for T-Birds' opponents this season when Matthew Poitras lifted a backhander from the slot past Zherenko's blocker, extending the lead to 3-0 at 15:37 of the first.
Not even an intermission break could slow down the explosive Providence attack, and when Patrick Brown beat Zherenko 4:59 into the second, Georgi Romanov entered the Springfield net in relief. Romanov's countryman Georgii Merkulov did not greet the netminder kindly, as he slipped behind the Springfield defense before roofing a forehander at 8:04 to make it 5-0 before Poitras added his second power play marker at 13:05.
Calle Rosen finally got the T-Birds on the board at 10:03 of the final period, but that was all the T-Birds could muster on Bruins goaltender Luke Cavallin, who made 24 saves on 25 shots in his Providence debut to earn the victory. Ty Gallagher potted one more for the Bruins at the 16:37 mark of the third to round out the night's scoring.
The T-Birds continue their four-game homestand on Sunday for the annual Sensory Friendly Game, presented by CHD, as Springfield hosts the Bridgeport Islanders at 3:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
Images from this story
|
Springfield forward Dylan Peterson against the boards vs. the Providence Bruins
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Wolves Extend Points Streak to Seven Games with 2-1 OT Loss to Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Tie Game Late in 3rd, Fall 4-3 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Suffer 5-2 Loss to Penguins in Return from Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Five-Goal First Period Leads Penguins Past Bears, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Poitras, P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Close out Homestand with Overtime Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- T-Birds' Point Streak Snapped by Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Roar Back to Beat Americans 4-3 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Down Islanders 5-2 in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Defeated at Home by Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Johannes and Perets Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tonight's Checkers-Phantoms AHL Game Rescheduled - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Return From Holiday Break To Host San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall David Breazeale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Chad Hillebrand Signed to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds' Point Streak Snapped by Bruins
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup
- T-Birds, CHD to Host Annual Sensory Friendly Sunday on December 28
- T-Birds Battle Back to Extend Point Streak to Six Games
- T-Birds' Red-Hot Road Trip Continues in 3-1 Win at Charlotte