T-Birds' Point Streak Snapped by Bruins

Published on December 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield forward Dylan Peterson against the boards vs. the Providence Bruins

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield forward Dylan Peterson against the boards vs. the Providence Bruins(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-12-4-2) saw their six-game point streak come to a halt at the hands of the Providence Bruins (21-5-1-0) in a 7-1 defeat on Saturday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.

The night did not begin according to plan for Vadim Zherenko and the T-Birds, who got dented just 2:08 into the game by Dans Locmelis, who cashed in on a rebound on the doorstep after Zherenko made two splendid denials off Fabian Lysell and Matthew Poitras.

Just 17 seconds later, Brett Harrison saw a bouncing puck land at his feet on the left side, and the Bruins winger sent it off the post, then off Zherenko's back, and into the net for a 2-0 Providence advantage.

The Bruins' power play experienced a rarity for T-Birds' opponents this season when Matthew Poitras lifted a backhander from the slot past Zherenko's blocker, extending the lead to 3-0 at 15:37 of the first.

Not even an intermission break could slow down the explosive Providence attack, and when Patrick Brown beat Zherenko 4:59 into the second, Georgi Romanov entered the Springfield net in relief. Romanov's countryman Georgii Merkulov did not greet the netminder kindly, as he slipped behind the Springfield defense before roofing a forehander at 8:04 to make it 5-0 before Poitras added his second power play marker at 13:05.

Calle Rosen finally got the T-Birds on the board at 10:03 of the final period, but that was all the T-Birds could muster on Bruins goaltender Luke Cavallin, who made 24 saves on 25 shots in his Providence debut to earn the victory. Ty Gallagher potted one more for the Bruins at the 16:37 mark of the third to round out the night's scoring.

The T-Birds continue their four-game homestand on Sunday for the annual Sensory Friendly Game, presented by CHD, as Springfield hosts the Bridgeport Islanders at 3:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.