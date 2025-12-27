Johannes and Perets Recalled

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Hunter Johannes and goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Johannes, 27, was acquired by the Phantoms from the Charlotte Checkers in a trade for future considerations on December 12, 2025 and he was immediately loaned to Reading after beginning the season with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

He recorded his first career hat trick in his Reading debut on December 13 in a win against Norfolk. This season, he has played five games with Reading scoring five goals with three assists for eight points. He has also played in 17 games with Savannah scoring 1-7-8. Combined this season in the ECHL, Johannes has scored 6-10-16 in 23 games.

Last year, as a professional rookie, he played in 51 games in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins scoring 2-2-4 while also playing in four games in the ECHL with Toledo where he scored 2-3-5.

In his pro career, the 6'4 ¬Â³ lefty shooter from Eden Prairie, MN has played in 57 AHL games, all with Grand Rapids, scoring 2-2-4, as well as 26 ECHL games scoring 8-13-21.

His NCAA career over five seasons included three years with American International College in Springfield, MA followed by single seasons at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO and the University of North Dakota. He registered 29 goals and 28 assists for 57 career points in 88 career collegiate games.

Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 11 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 6-3-1 record, 3.97 GAA, and .887 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore. The standout netminder broke the NCAA D-1 record for goals-against average as a freshman with a 1.17 mark that included 11 shutouts.

The Phantoms return to action on Sunday, December 28 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins including Postgame Autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

Lehigh Valley hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Monday night in a rescheduled game.

Wednesday, December 31 at 3:05 p.m. we will be Glowing Into 2026 with Family-Friendly daytime New Year's Eve fun as the Phantoms take on the Hershey Bears to close out 2025.







