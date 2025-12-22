Firebirds Collect 22,029 Stuffed Animals During Fourth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - A single goal turned into a tidal wave of generosity on Friday night at Acrisure Arena, as Coachella Valley Firebirds fans helped collect 22,029 teddy bears during the team's fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing. The highly anticipated annual event, part of the organization's Season of Giving events, supports local first responders from police, fire, EMT, and other emergency services and community outlets, who in turn, can provide stuffed animals to children as a means of comfort and support during emergency calls.

Just 2:30 into the first period, Firebirds forward Oscar Molgaard lit the lamp, immediately prompting fans to shower the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals in one of the most heartwarming traditions in hockey. The celebration brought play to a pause as players, staff, and volunteers helped clear the ice following the plethora of plushies littering the playing surface.

"This night is such a powerful reminder of what this community is capable of when we come together," said Kate Spates, Executive Director of the One Valley Foundation. "Each teddy bear represents comfort, joy, and care for a child who needs it most. The generosity of Firebirds fans continues to inspire us, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this year's Teddy Bear Toss such a meaningful success."

All 22,029 stuffed animals collected will be distributed through the One Valley Foundation, the charitable arm of the Firebirds organization. These donations will be shared among three groups that make a meaningful impact in our region: 29 Palms Marine Corps Toys for Tots, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, and local first responders - including fire departments, sheriff's offices, and paramedics. Together, these organizations will ensure that every stuffed animal brings comfort and joy to children and families who need it most.

In addition, the Teddy Bear Bandits, a duo of mischievous thieves, were caught in the act trying to abscond with as many bears they could smuggle off the ice. With the help of thousands of Firebirds fans, volunteers and local authorities, Fuego was able to capture the bandits and ensure that each donated item makes it back to those in need. When asked for comment, one of the bandits replied, "Fuego and fans may have saved this year's event, but we have plenty of time to think about our next move. This isn't the last you'll see of the Teddy Bear Bandits!"

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is a cornerstone event during the Firebirds' Season of Giving, uniting fans, partners, and players around a shared mission to give back to the community during the holidays. Over four seasons, Firebirds fans have helped to donate more than 72,000 teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need.

NEXT HOME GAME:

Coachella Valley returns to Acrisure Arena following the holiday break on Saturday, December 27th as they host the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT. Get to the game early for Happy Hour at the Oasis, featuring $5 beers, $10 wine specials, and more food and beverage deals!







American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.