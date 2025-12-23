Phantoms Deliver 12,099 Bears to Valley Youth House

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - Lane Pederson delivered the big goal. Thousands of Phantoms fans showered the ice with teddy bears. And Carson Bjarnason joined meLVin and our staff with a massive delivery!

Phantoms staff were joined by Saturday's winning goaltender, Carson Bjarnason, for the delivery day at Valley Youth House in Bethlehem where the comfort toys and plushies will be distributed to benefit local children in need and foster kids during this holiday season.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms set a new record with 12,099 stuffed animals in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game at PPL Center. Lane Pederson's goal on the power play at 2:11 into the second period triggered the chaotic scene. oday was the official count and delivery. By a slim margin of 146 teddy bears, the team set a new record, breaking last year's mark of 11,853 stuffed animals. That brings the grand total to over 80,000 teddy bears since the team's first Teddy Bear Toss in 2014.

Phantoms Teddy Bear Goal Scorer:

2014: Brett Hextall

2015: Andrew MacDonald

2016: Nic Aube-Kubel (:59 into the game)

2017: Matt Read

2018: Connor Bunnaman

2019: Chris Bigras

2021: Gerry Mayhew

2022: Cooper Marody

2023: Zayde Wisdom

2024: Jacob Gaucher

2025: Lane Pederson

Teddy Bear Count:

2014: 1,728

2015: 2,773

2016: 4,125

2017: 4,970

2018: 7,148

2019: 10,091

2021: 6,593

2022: 8,480

2023: 10,869

2024: 11,853

2025: 12,099

Total: 80,729







