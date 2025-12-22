Amerks Host Monsters Saturday for 70's Throwback Night

(Rochester, NY) - ... The Rochester Americans return from the annual Christmas break on Saturday, Dec. 27 when they host the North Division rival Cleveland Monsters for 70's Throwback Night, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, in the finale of a four-game homestand at Blue Cross Arena. The 5:05 p.m. matchup will also be the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams as well as Rochester's final home game of the calendar year.

"The Rochester Americans have been an incredible partner in helping us connect conservation to our community in a fun and meaningful way," said Pamela Reed Sanchez, President and CEO of Seneca Park Zoo. "Defend the Ice is a powerful reminder that the future of polar habitats depends on all of us. By teaming up with the Amerks, we're able to spark important conversations about climate change, and inspire fans to take action to protect wildlife - both on the ice and far beyond it."

The Amerks will wear their third of six specialty throwback jerseys Saturday against Cleveland as part of the team's season-long celebration of its historic 70th-anniversary season. The one-of-a-kind, game-worn jerseys, inspired by those of the 1970's, will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, to benefit Seneca Park Zoo.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction will open for bidding beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 22 and closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28. Winners will be contacted directly.

The home-and-home series shifts to Cleveland just two days later for a rematch with the Monsters on Monday, Dec. 29 at Rocket Arena. As part of the AHL's 90th Anniversary Throwback Games, both teams will wear specialty jerseys for the contest, with Rochester bringing back the 1960's-inspired red sweaters previously worn earlier this season against Syracuse.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a 1970's jersey rally towel, matching those of the sweaters the team will wear for the game, while the first 2,500 fans 21 and older can take home a 70th anniversary Amerks koozie, courtesy of the Genesee Brew House, with the purchase of a Happy Hour beverage.

Give the gift of Amerks hockey this holiday season with Holiday Packs! The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available for only $80 and includes two tickets to either the Dec. 19 or Dec. 27 game, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2025-65 regular season home game and a commemorative 70th-anniversary season ornament. Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Saturday, Dec. 27.







