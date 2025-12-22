Belleville Sens Head into the Holidays on Four-Game Point Streak

BELLEVILLE, ON - The last week before Christmas tends to be a hectic time of year, and while that was the case for the Belleville Senators, they're headed into the holidays in the right direction.

After a mid-week coaching change saw Andrew Campbell take over behind the bench from Dave Bell on an interim basis, the Sens went on to collect four of six available points and sit fourth in the American Hockey League's competitive North Division after 31 games. The Sens battled to secure single points in overtime defeats on the road in Rochester on Friday and Toronto on Saturday, before returning home to CAA Arena, where they tied a franchise record in goals scored in a game in an 8-4 triumph over the Marlies.

Here's how the action played out, as Belleville shifts focus to a Boxing Day rubber match in Toronto and a busy post-Christmas stretch leading into 2026.

Friday, December 19, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Rochester Americans - 3 (OT)Ã¯Â»Â¿

The Belleville Senators began their three-game sprint into Christmas by securing a valuable point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans, on the road at Blue Cross Arena on Friday. Phil Daoust had a two-point night (one goal, one assist), and Arthur Kaliyev scored again, his 18th of the year. Hunter Shepard returned to the crease after just over a month off due to injury and made 28 saves.

Saturday, December 20, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Toronto Marlies - 4 (OT)Ã¯Â»Â¿

The Belleville Senators dramatically stole a point in a 4-3 overtime loss at Toronto on Saturday. Mark Duarte scored his third goal of the season, and Arthur Kaliyev tallied his co-league-leading 19th in the first period, but the Marlies would tie the game and then take the lead in the third period. Lassi Thomson scored a game-tying marker with under two minutes to play, but Toronto would find the net a little under two minutes into the extra frame. Mads Sogaard made 26 saves for the Senators in a strong performance that kept the game close and allowed Belleville to collect another important point.

Sunday, December 21, 2025: Belleville Senators - 8 vs Toronto Marlies - 4 Ã¯Â»Â¿

After three straight trips to overtime, the Belleville Senators made sure they didn't need more than 60 minutes again on home ice Sunday afternoon. The Senators tied a franchise record for goals in a game and got some payback on their rivals from Toronto, in an 8-4 beating at CAA Arena to head into the holiday break. 15 Senators recorded points highlighted by two goals and an assist from Jamieson Rees, a goal and two helpers from captain Garrett Pilon, and a goal and an assist from Phil Daoust. Arthur Kaliyev also had two assists and is tied for the AHL points lead at 31 (19 goals, 12 assists). Hunter Shepard picked up his first win back from his injury with the Sens holding Toronto to just 24 shots, and Shepard stopping 20 of them.

Recent Transactions

Dec.19/25: #48 Dennis Gilbert - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 31 (T-1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 19 G + 12 A

Goals: 19 (T-1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 19 (5th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 10 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +4

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 63 (9th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.17

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .905

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 5

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

This Week

It's a Battle of Ontario on the annual Boxing Day Class Friday afternoon, when the Senators travel to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for their third straight meeting with the Marlies. Belleville has collected points in six of seven games against Toronto this season (4-1-2-0) and holds a narrow one-point advantage on the Marlies and Cleveland Monsters for fourth in the North Division. The Sens return home to CAA Arena on Sunday, December 28, to host the Utica Comets at 3:00 p.m., and then welcome the Laval Rocket for a New Year's Eve matinee on December 31. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

