Last Chance to Get Condors Holiday Gift Before Christmas

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







If you're still searching for a gift that's guaranteed to impress any Condors fan, don't wait. Our special Holiday Pack gives you more than just a present - it delivers an experience.

Each pack includes four or eight lower-level ticket vouchers valid for any remaining regular-season home game, plus a Condors Ice Rink blanket to keep them warm on and off the ice starting at just $120.

Perfect for family, friends, employees, clients, or even treating yourself, this is a gift that checks every box and creates memories that last well beyond the holidays.

Last chance before Christmas - quantities are limited and this deal won't last long!

Condors Office Hours This Week:

Monday: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Wednesday & Thursday: Closed

Friday: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Happy Holidays!

BUY A HOLIDAY PACK

If you have any questions feel free to email tickets@bakersfieldcondors.com or call the ticket team at 324-PUCK (7825).







