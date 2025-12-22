Last Chance to Get Condors Holiday Gift Before Christmas
Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
If you're still searching for a gift that's guaranteed to impress any Condors fan, don't wait. Our special Holiday Pack gives you more than just a present - it delivers an experience.
Each pack includes four or eight lower-level ticket vouchers valid for any remaining regular-season home game, plus a Condors Ice Rink blanket to keep them warm on and off the ice starting at just $120.
Perfect for family, friends, employees, clients, or even treating yourself, this is a gift that checks every box and creates memories that last well beyond the holidays.
Last chance before Christmas - quantities are limited and this deal won't last long!
Condors Office Hours This Week:
Monday: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Wednesday & Thursday: Closed
Friday: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Happy Holidays!
BUY A HOLIDAY PACK
If you have any questions feel free to email tickets@bakersfieldcondors.com or call the ticket team at 324-PUCK (7825).
