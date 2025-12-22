T-Birds, CHD to Host Annual Sensory Friendly Sunday on December 28

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in partnership with the Center for Human Development (CHD) and Springfield College's Department of Occupational Therapy, will be hosting their 6th Annual Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3:05 p.m. when the Thunderbirds host the Bridgeport Islanders at the MassMutual Center.

Since 2020, the Springfield Thunderbirds and CHD have proudly partnered to host the annual Sensory Friendly Sunday game, creating an inclusive game-day experience for fans who may be sensitive to loud noises, bright lights, or sudden changes in atmosphere. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to accessibility, ensuring that individuals of all ages and abilities can enjoy the excitement of live T-Birds hockey in a comfortable and welcoming setting. By thoughtfully reducing sensory triggers, the Thunderbirds and CHD strive to make every fan feel safe, engaged, and truly part of the Thunderbirds community.

"What began as a single, intentional step toward inclusivity has grown into one of the most meaningful traditions in our organization," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Over the years, our Sensory-Friendly Game has continued to evolve, welcoming more families and creating a space where everyone can experience the excitement of T-Birds hockey in a way that works for them. That growth is a direct reflection of our incredible partners at CHD and Springfield College's Occupational Therapy department, whose guidance and support have helped shape this initiative into what it is today. As we look ahead, we're committed to building on that foundation and expanding accessibility so that every Thunderbirds game feels welcoming, inclusive, and representative of the community we serve."

As in years past, the game presentation on Sensory Friendly Sunday will feature decreased stimulation, including:

Low goal horn and noise meters

Decreased microphone & music volume

No strobing lights

Consistent lighting throughout the game and pregame

Two "Cool Down Stations" - a quiet area on the concourse and main entry level of the MassMutual Center, away from the seating bowl

A 'sensory story' booklet and other supportive items for guests

"When CHD, the Thunderbirds, and Springfield College started the Sensory-Friendly Game in 2020, the response was so strong and positive among families and fans- some of whom otherwise may not have been able to enjoy the excitement of hockey in Springfield," said Ben Craft, Vice President of Community Engagement at CHD. "For many children, it was their first live hockey game, and the experience was so successful that it became an annual event and a clear demonstration that hockey truly is for everyone."

Since 2016, the Springfield Thunderbirds and CHD have built a meaningful partnership centered on a shared commitment to uplifting the Western Massachusetts community. Each Thunderbirds home game provides an opportunity to recognize local residents making a difference through the organization's "Game Changer" award.

That commitment to inclusivity continues beyond Sensory-Friendly Sunday, as Sensory Bags sponsored by MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting, first introduced last season, are now available at all T-Birds home games to support fans with sensitivities. On Sensory-Friendly Sunday, students from Springfield College's Occupational Therapy program further that mission by serving as Game Changers themselves, gaining valuable hands-on experience while supporting individuals in a live game-day setting.

"The Occupational Therapy Program at Springfield College is once again thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative with the Thunderbirds and CHD," said Lori Vaughn, Professor of Occupational Therapy at Springfield College. "The Sensory-Friendly Game allows individuals with sensory sensitivities to be present and engaged in Thunderbirds hockey, which might otherwise be difficult. Along with the modifications the Thunderbirds have put in place, the Student Occupational Therapy Association (SOTA) Club at Springfield College will be volunteering in the cool-down station with a variety of sensory-friendly activities they have planned to support children and families."

