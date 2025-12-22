Chad Hillebrand Released from PTO

December 22, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday released forward Chad Hillebrand from his professional tryout, returning him to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Hillebrand, a second-year pro, collected his first goal as a Griffin during a two-point night (1-1-2) last Friday at Iowa. He posted an assist in last night's shutout over Cleveland and now has three points (1-2-3) in his last two outings with Grand Rapids. Hillebrand has 13 points (7-6-13), six penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 22 games with Toledo this season. He ranks among the Walleye leaders in points (5th), goals (T4th) and plus-minus rating (4th). Last campaign, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native had four points (2-2-4) and 34 penalty minutes in 21 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Also in 2024-25, Hillebrand added four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020-24 and amassed 52 points (17-35-52), 95 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating in 109 appearances. Hillebrand also logged two seasons in the USHL from 2018-20, showing 46 points (24-22-46), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 97 career outings.

