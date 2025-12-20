Griffins Extend Win Streak to 13, Defeat Iowa, 6-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - Tying the second-longest win streak in franchise history with their 13th consecutive, the Grand Rapids Griffins' explosive four-goal first period powered them to a 6-2 victory over the Iowa Wild at the Casey's Center on Friday.

The Griffins' 24-1-0-1 start (49 pts.) stood as the best by any team through 26 games in the AHL's 90-year history, passing the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (21-2-2-1, 45 pts.), and are the first in league history to win 24 of their first 26 contests. Grand Rapids has defeated Iowa in 16 of their previous 21 outings, and improved to 24-11-2-2 against the Wild since 2021-22. Dominik Shine recorded an assist, tying Kip Miller for fourth-most points in franchise history (208), while Erik Gustafsson tallied a helper for his eighth point in four games. Sheldon Dries, Ondrej Becher, and Chad Hillebrand each notched a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Cossa tallied 23 saves in his ninth-straight victory, improving to 14-1 on the season.

Grand Rapids grabbed a 1-0 lead 2:09 into the opening period when Alex Doucet sent a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left circle into the top-right corner. Just 41 seconds later, William Wallinder's long shot from the left point deflected off Hillebrand in the left circle and into the net, claiming a two-goal lead for the Griffins. While on the power play, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard let a one-timer soar from the top of the left circle, and the Griffins claimed a 3-0 ledger at 4:34.

At 6:18 the Wild made it 3-1 while on the power play, when David Spacek slapped a one-timer in from the right circle. The Griffins reclaimed a three-goal lead with 10:42 on the clock when Shine dished one across the slot to Dries, and he potted it to the left of Samuel Hlavaj. Iowa scored its second of the night on the man advantage when Gerry Mayhew knocked one across the crease to Dylan Gambrell, and put it past Cossa's left side with 5:18 to go, making it 4-2.

The Griffins claimed a 5-2 advantage at 10:13 in the second slate, when Antti Tuomisto snapped a wrister from above the right circle past the left post. Wallinder skated one up through the zone, passed it to Hillebrand in the left circle, and he sent a feed to Becher, who buried the puck from the right hashmarks for his first of the season with 6:17 left.

While on a 5-on-3 to open the final frame, the Griffins received their best opportunity when Tuomisto shot a one-timer from the top of the left circle, and Jakub Rychlovsky attempted to redirect it on the doorstep, but was stopped just 1:28 in. The Wild tried to cut their deficit to three when Gambrell nearly tapped a trickling puck past the goal line, but Cossa sprawled to make the save 4:49 in, and the Griffins ultimately secured a 6-2 win.

Notes

Dan Watson was named the coach for the Central Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. This marks Watson's second-consecutive all-star nod, as he becomes just the second coach in franchise history to attend two all-star events and the first in its AHL history.

Grand Rapids' 24-1-0-1 continued as its best in franchise history, and its 12-0-0-1 ledger on the road stood as a franchise best.

The Griffins have outscored their opponents 104-48 this season and hold a 59-28 advantage on the road.

Grand Rapids' .942 points percentage remained a league best.

Hillebrand netted his first goal as a Griffin while on a PTO from Toledo.

Grand Rapids 4 2 0 - 6

Iowa 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Doucet 3 2:09. 2, Grand Rapids, Hillebrand 1 (Wallinder, Bantle), 2:50. 3, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 6 (Gustafsson, Becher), 4:34 (PP). 4, Iowa, Špaček 1 (Mayhew, Haight), 6:18 (PP). 5, Grand Rapids, Dries 8 (Shine, Mitchell), 9:18. 6, Iowa, Gambrell 1 (Mayhew, Špaček), 14:42 (PP). Penalties-Foudy Ia (high-sticking), 3:34; Rychlovský Gr (hooking), 5:59; Mayhew Ia (holding), 11:26; Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (holding), 12:45; Moyle Gr (holding), 15:31.

2nd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 5 (Dries), 10:13. 8, Grand Rapids, Becher 1 (Hillebrand, Wallinder), 13:43. Penalties-served by Foudy Ia (too many men - bench minor), 11:42; Gustafsson Gr (roughing), 18:22; Liwiski Ia (roughing, roughing, slashing), 18:22; Špaček Ia (tripping), 19:45.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Becher Gr (slashing), 11:01; Tuomisto Gr (interference), 13:53; Peart Ia (high-sticking), 17:10.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 14-8-8-30. Iowa 9-10-6-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 7; Iowa 2 / 5.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 14-1-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Iowa, Hlavaj 4-7-1 (30 shots-24 saves).

A-6,846

Three Stars

1. GR Hillebrand (goal, assist) 2. GR Becher (goal, assist) 3. Dries (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 24-1-0-1 (49 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 21 vs Cleveland 4 p.m.

Iowa: 7-20-0-1 (15 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 20 at Chicago 7 p.m. CST

