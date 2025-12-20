Condors Grab OT Win in Coachella

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Roby Jarventie provided the heroics and the Bakersfield Condors (12-9-5, 29pts) won 5-4 in overtime over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-7-4, 32pts) on Friday. Josh Samanski had two goals and two assists on the night while Ike Howard had three helpers.

A Josh Brown fight set the tone for an entertaining opening period of play. Coachella Valley struck first with their Teddy Bear Toss goal at 2:30. The period then belonged to the Condors though following the cleanup. Josh Samanski (4th) one-timed the tying goal at 4:28. The power play cashed in at 10:01 on Damien Carfagna's (2nd) point shot to make it 2-1. Samanski (5th) tacked on with his second of the period off a cycle to make it 3-1 into the first intermission. Isaac Howard had two assists in the frame while Samanski (2g-1a) had three points.

Coachella Valley scored twice in the final four minutes of the second period to pull even 3-3, including a power-play goal in the final minute.

Matvey Petrov (3rd) struck on the power play for his third in six games to give the Condors a 4-3 lead midway through the third period. Coachella Valley answered off a Condors turnover to tie it at 4-4 less than three minutes later.

In overtime, Jarventie (10th) tipped a Howard shot with 1:14 left for the 5-4 win.

It was the third overtime win of the season for the Condors who are 3-0-1 in their last four road games.

Earlier in the day, goaltender Connor Ingram was recalled by Edmonton and goaltender Connor Ungar was reassigned to Bakersfield from the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL).

UP NEXT

The team is back home for the final game before the Christmas break on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Firebirds. It's $5 Knit Cap Frenzy with Condors winter hats just $5 at this game only.







American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.