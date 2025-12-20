The Canucks Defeat the Roadrunners, 4-2

December 19, 2025

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to close out the 2025 calendar year with a pair of games against the Tucson Roadrunners, kicking things off with their festive Grinchmas matchup - and the night went exactly according to plan.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start between the pipes for Abbotsford, opposite Matthew Villalta for Tucson. The Canucks welcomed several reinforcements into the lineup, with Arshdeep Bains rejoining the left side of Nils Åman and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Future German Olympian Lukas Reichel made his Abbotsford debut, centering Ben Berard and Mackenzie MacEachern, while Ty Mueller returned after missing time with injury. On the blue line, Jett Woo made his home-ice debut alongside Jimmy Schuldt.

Abbotsford wasted no time getting on the board. Just three minutes in, Chase Wouters walked into the zone all alone, pulled a quick move out front, and tucked the puck home to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. The home side generated a few more quality looks, but Tucson found the equalizer when Austin Poganski finished off a drop pass from Sammy Walker at the top of the crease. Midway through the period, Jett Woo dropped the gloves with Ben McCartney, firing up the Grinchmas crowd. Despite a flurry of chances at both ends, Tolopilo was the difference early, turning aside 18 shots to keep the game tied 1-1 after one.

The second period saw Abbotsford push for momentum, but it was Tucson who struck first. Dmitri Simashev snapped a shot from the right circle to give the Roadrunners the lead midway through the frame. Nils Åman later earned back-to-back breakaway chances, each resulting in a power play for the Canucks. On the second opportunity, Kirill Kudryavtsev unloaded a blast from the blue line, and Mackenzie MacEachern was perfectly positioned to deflect it home, tying the game 2-2 heading into the final period.

The third belonged to Abbotsford. Just four minutes in, Jonathan Lekkerimäki hammered a one-timer from the right circle to put the Canucks ahead 3-2. A few minutes later, Arshdeep Bains capped off his return with his first goal back in a Canucks uniform, extending the lead to two. From there, Abbotsford locked things down defensively, and Tolopilo remained rock solid, closing out a 4-2 regulation win.

The two teams will rematch tomorrow night in Abbotsford's final home game of 2025.







