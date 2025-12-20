Stars Take Down Admirals in Hard-Fought Contest

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won 3-2 against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, headlined by two goals in 39 seconds in the second period.

The Stars got off to a quick start when they earned a power play in the first two minutes of the game. Tristan Bertucci fed Cameron Hughes in the right circle and Hughes' wrist shot flew past the glove of Matt Murray to give Texas an early lead. Texas has now scored in the first three minutes in back-to-back games.

Milwaukee responded quickly with two goals in the first three minutes of the middle frame. Andreas Englund scored a shorthanded marker, and then Jake Lucchini gave Milwaukee the lead just 1:22 after the first Admirals goal.

The Stars came right back with their own scoring spree four minutes later. Milwaukee put the Stars on the man advantage and Kole Lind capitalized. Cross Hanas fired a shot from the left circle that got behind Murray and Lind swept it over the goal line to tie the game 2-2.

Texas took the lead 39 seconds later when Michael Karow laid a drop pass back for a streaking Matthew Seminoff who ripped it just under the crossbar to put the Stars ahead 3-2. Texas held the one-goal lead after two periods of play.

Milwaukee pulled Murray with 45 seconds to go, looking for the equalizer, but Texas held on for the 3-2 victory in a scoreless third period.

Rookie goaltender Arno Tiefensee, in his home debut, had 27 saves in the win for the Stars, and Murray had 32 saves in the loss for the Admirals.

The two teams meet again Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

