Gulls Top Wranglers, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Calgary Wranglers 4-3 in overtime tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Gulls posted 50 shots on net, tying the franchise record for most shots in a game recorded twice before (Apr. 6, 2016 vs. Bakersfield; Mar. 14, 2021 vs. Henderson). The Gulls now have an 11-7-6-1 record. San Diego is 9-4-4-1 since the start of November and 4-1-1-1 in December.

Tristan Luneau scored his first career overtime goal, his fourth goal overall this season. Luneau's four goals pace all Gulls blueliners.

Matthew Phillips scored twice, his first multi-goal effort of the season, and earned an assist to set a season-high in points (2-1=3). He now ranks tied for 10th among AHL skaters in assists and continues to lead Gulls skaters with 6-17# points.

Jan Mysak netted his fifth goal of the season, his first on the power play.

Tim Washe crossed the 20-point mark with two assists, bringing him to 11-10=21 points. He now ranks tied for fifth among all AHL rookies in points.

Sasha Pastujov tallied his 13th assist of the campaign, giving him 2-3=5 points in his last six games.

Ryan Carpenter, Justin Bailey, Nikolas Brouillard and Yegor Sidorov each picked up an assist.

Calle Clang earned his fourth victory in five games, stopping 25 shots in regulation and overtime. In that span, Clang is 4-1-0 with a 1.39 GAA and .944 SV%. He is second among AHL goaltenders in wins in the month of December with four.

The Gulls face the Wranglers once more Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome before heading into the Christmas break (1 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Matthew Phillips

On tonight's overtime win over Calgary

It's huge. It's kind of a bit of a weight off our shoulders. And overtime obviously can be a bit of a crapshoot at times, and tonight with a power play for each side, it's just great to see one go in, because I think we deserved a bounce.

On his three-point night

I love playing here, favorite rink in the world to play in. And I think my linemates were excellent tonight. I think we spent a lot of time in their end. And to get a power play goal is something that our group has been looking forward to, so it's a good game.

On the special teams play

The PK has been outstanding all season. That has not changed. The power play has been a little bit up and down, and we knew that we just kind of had to stay with it. And we got two different style goals tonight, but the third goal of the game was at a huge moment, so it feels good.

On facing Calgary on Sunday

We kind of recognized with about eight games until the Christmas break that we can really turn it on here. And I think tonight was a good start, and we're going to get some rest tomorrow and try to do it again on Sunday.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's overtime win over Calgary

It's big. There's no secret that we've had our shortage of wins in overtime. Something the last couple of weeks we've been practicing quite a bit, just getting our reps into it. But this overtime was a little bit unique. It had four-on-three, three-on-four. We had a massive penalty kill, and we had good looks on our power play. But it ends up being Tristan [Luneau], who I thought had a fantastic game today, with the puck on his stick and makes a difference in the end.

On special teams

I think before you even get to overtime, that kill at the end is massive to be able to push overtime, and then once you get in there in overtime, it's a lot of gutsy efforts from those guys to be able to get the clears and fight through those reads. The penalty kill was very strong. Our power play, it's been a work in progress. It's quiet against Henderson, for sure. Getting two tonight was the difference in the game. So, we'll take that every time.

On the team breaking out of offensive struggles

The goal is to try to create as many great looks as you can, and eventually we've got enough good players that they're going to score. It was quiet in the Henderson series, they defended really well. But also, that series was very, very tight checking. There were less chances maybe in three games than there was tonight for both teams. And anyway, it's good for the guys to put four up today, and hopefully it makes some guys feel good.

On Matthew Phillips

He's a weapon. That's why we go out and get a guy like that for his high-end character and what he can do on the ice. Today, two faceoff goals, one off the power play, the other one on a five-on-five play. He's going to create every shift. He's a dangerous player. And man, he was great tonight.

On facing Calgary again on Sunday

From beginning of training camp, we always talk about finishing through the line so we can see the break. And now it's not to the line, it's through the line. So, we'll have a quick little rinse practice tomorrow, and then one more big effort.







