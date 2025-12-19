Moose Recall Reece Vitelli from Savannah

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Reece Vitelli from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Vitelli, 24, posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 13 games during his time with the Ghost Pirates. The Winnipeg, Man. product has also appeared in eight games with the Moose this season. Vitelli has 137 points (36G, 101A) in 167 career ECHL contests split between Savannah and the Atlanta Gladiators. The centre holds 44 games of AHL experience, tallying five points (2G, 3A) with the Moose and Tucson Roadrunners.

Reece Vitelli

Centre

Born July 5, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

The Moose host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday and Sunday this weekend for the Winter Carnival games. Both contests are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

