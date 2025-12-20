Barkey Recalled to Flyers, Zamula to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Denver Barkey, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Flyers have assigned defenseman Egor Zamula to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Barkey, 20, has impressed in his debut professional season scoring seven goals with nine assists for 16 points in 26 games played. The 5'10" left-handed shooter from Newmarket, Ontario was a third-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. He posted a career-high four points on November 5 at Bridgeport registering one goal with three assists.

Barkey can become the second Lehigh Valley Phantoms player this season to receive a recall for his NHL debut, potentially joining Ty Murchison who recently returned to Lehigh Valley after playing in his first NHL game on December 5. Barkey could also become the 49th Lehigh Valley Phantoms player all-time to jump up to the big club for his Rookie Lap and first NHL game. Other Phantoms players from this year's team to receive recalls to the Flyers include Emil Andrae, Jacob Gaucher, Carl Grundstrom, Aleksei Kolosov, and Ty Murchison.

Barkey entered the pro ranks following a Memorial Cup title with the OHL Champion London Knights while leading all players in scoring (3-4-7) at the tournament.

Zamula, 25, joins the Phantoms for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooting defenseman has played in 13 games with the Flyers this season registering one assist. He has played in 168 career games with the Flyers over parts of six different seasons scoring eight goals with 33 assists for 41 points. Zamula has also played in 127 career games with Lehigh Valley over three years scoring 5-49-54 and has played in a combined 295 career games in the Flyers' organization since signing as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2020-21 season from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. Zamula's last game for the Phantoms was March 31, 2023.







