Utica to Host Rock League January 28-31, 2027 at Adirondack Bank Center

Published on December 19, 2025

Utica, NY - Rock League, curling's first professional league, has announced the dates and locations for its first two seasons, highlighted by a four-day stop at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, running Thursday, January 28 through Sunday, January 31, 2027. Utica will be one of five host communities during the league's first full season and is set to welcome elite mixed-gender global curling competition to the Mohawk Valley. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

Rock League will first hit the ice in April 2026 with a condensed preview season in St. Paul, MN, giving fans a first look at the formats, star athletes, and high-energy experience behind the sport's new professional era. Seven months later, the league launches its first full season, delivering five weeks of premier competition from January through April 2027-including its highly anticipated stop in Utica.

The 2026 preview season will take place at the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul, MN, featuring a 10-day celebration of the sport, interactive fan experiences, and a $250,000 prize purse. All six global franchises will be on the ice to debut Rock League's new rules, formats, and entertainment-driven approach.

Beginning in 2027, Rock League will utilize a consistent five-week tour structure, hosting events from Thursday through Sunday in a different city each week.

"Today's fans want more than a seat in the stands. They want to feel the energy, be part of the action, and share in the passion of the sport," said Nic Sulsky, CEO and Co-Founder, The Curling Group. "Rock League's debut season will be a showcase of the innovation and atmosphere that will define a new era in curling, honouring the game's roots while making it more accessible, more interactive, and way more FUN."

2026 Preview Season - Dates and Location

Friday, April 10 - Sunday, April 19, 2026

Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, St. Paul, MN

2027 Rock League Season - Dates and Locations

Thursday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027

Temple Garden's Centre, Moose Jaw, SK

Thursday, Jan. 14 - Sunday, Jan. 17, 2027

Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Thursday, Jan. 28 - Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027

Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Thursday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027

TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Thursday, April 8 - Sunday, April 18, 2027

TBD (Playoffs)

Formats

The 2026 preview season opens with six days of full round-robin play from April 10-16. Each draw features men's, women's, and mixed doubles matchups between two franchises, with the franchise winning at least two disciplines earning the draw victory.

On Friday, April 17, competition shifts to mixed fours, with each franchise fielding two teams.

The top four franchises move on to the semifinals on Saturday, April 18, followed by the third-place game and championship final on Sunday, April 19.

More information on Rock League competition formats is available at rockleague.com/formats.

Tickets for the 2026 preview season are on sale now at rockleague.com/tickets.

Official league merchandise is available at rockleague.com/shop.

Teams and Rosters

Rock League's first six franchises, organized by region, are:

Maple United (Canada)

Shield Curling Club (Canada)

Frontier Curling Club (USA)

Northern United (Europe)

Alpine Curling Club (Europe)

Typhoon Curling Club (Europe)

Team captains have been previously announced, with full rosters and general managers set to be unveiled within the next 24 hours.

About Rock League

Rock League is the world's first professional curling league, featuring six elite mixed-gender global franchises. Launching in April 2026, the league aims to deliver world-class competition, drive innovation within the sport, and connect curling fans across continents. For more information, visit www.rockleague.com. About The Curling Group

The Curling Group (TCG) is a sports business venture dedicated to transforming the sport of curling through strategic investments, innovation, and content creation. In 2024, TCG acquired the Grand Slam of Curling event series and its global media rights. In April 2026, TCG will launch Rock League, curling's first-ever global professional league.







