Bojangles Game Preview: December 20 & 21 vs Springfield
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
The Checkers are home for the holidays and facing a pair of divisional battles against Springfield as they look to keep their hot streak going.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 14-8-2-0 (3rd Atlantic)
SPR - 8-11-3-2 (8th Atlantic)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 18.3% / 85.0%
SPR - 18.6% / 87.5%
Offense / Defense
CLT - 2.96 GF/Game / 2.71 GA/Game
SPR - 2.63 GF/Game / 3.42 GA/Game
Head-To-Head
2-0-0-0
THE STORYLINES
COMING IN HOT
The Checkers enter the weekend having won each of their last two outings - a pair of road tilts against the division-leading Penguins. Charlotte used four goals in the middle frame to blow past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the first leg on Sunday and then came out on top in a low-scoring 2-1 affair two days later in the rematch. Those two contests marked the first time the Checkers have won consecutive games since Nov. 15 and 21.
While the Thunderbirds occupy the cellar of the Atlantic Division, they visit the Queen City having won each of their last three games and having earned a point in four straight.
KIRILL & COOP
Kirill Gerasimyuk is 2-2-1 between the pipes for Charlotte this season - his first in North America - and both of his victories have come in shutout fashion. Most recently, the Russian netminder beat the Monsters in Charlotte's last home game, stopping each of the 13 shots he saved and locking in the team's 4-0 victory.
Cooper Black has also been impressive in the crease for Charlotte as of late. He is tied for second in the AHL with 11 wins and his 2.46 goals-against average puts him at 10th in the league.
SAWCHYN SOARS
Gracyn Sawchyn continues to find his groove in his first season as a pro. The rookie forward has posted seven points (3g, 6a) in the last eight games and has pushed himself into a tie for fourth on the team in scoring.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Hunter St. Martin - 2 points in last 2 games
Marek Alscher - 2 points in last 2 games
Nolan Foote - 2 points in last 2 games
Springfield
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki - 5 points in last 5 games
Matt Luff - 6 points in last 6 games
Chris Wagner - 6 points in last 5 games
THE INFO
Saturday is Throwback Weekend presented by the Kevin Harvick Foundation! The Checkers will wear 90s- era inspired jerseys for both games and they will be auctioned off over the weekend.
Fans can take advantage of a special package that includes a ticket to Saturday's game and a retro-logo shirt. Click here to purchase your package.
The Checkers are teaming up with Bojangles to host a Book Drive at Saturday's game. Fans that donate will receive a ticket to the game on Jan. 18.
Sunday is the second half of Throwback Weekend and will once again feature specialty jerseys on the ice.
The Stanley Cup® will be making appearance at Sunday's game. Fans will have a chance to take a photo with the Cup starting at 1:30 in the East Charlotte Room. Click here for more info.
If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.
Sunday's game will also be available on local television, airing live on WCCB Charlotte channel 18.1.
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
