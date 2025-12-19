St. Louis Blues Assign F Matt Luff to T-Birds

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Matt Luff

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned forward Matt Luff to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Luff, 28, appeared in five games during his recall to the Blues, scoring one goal. The Oakville, Ontario native has also dressed in 17 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 16 penalty minutes. Overall, Luff has posted 226 points (94 goals, 132 assists) and 192 penalty minutes in 296 career AHL regular-season games. He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

The T-Birds look for a fourth straight road victory on Saturday as they begin a back-to-back set in Charlotte against the Checkers.

