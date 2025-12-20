Senators Settle for One Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans' Tyler Kopff battles Belleville Senators' Oskar Pettersson and Hunter Shepard

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators hit the road to begin a two-game road trip after a long homestand, taking on the Rochester Americans and coming up short in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The first period featured physical play at both ends, though the Americans found the back of the net first. The 1-0 lead came off the stick of Isak Rosen for his eleventh of the year, with Konsta Helenius and Noah Laaouan assisting on the play.

Just over six minutes into the second frame, the Senators tied the game courtesy of their leading scorer. With a delayed penalty, a blocked Wyatt Bongiovanni shot was picked up by Philippe Daoust, who made a nifty pass to Arthur Kaliyev for his eighteenth, making it a 1-1 game.

The scoring continued early in the third period as Belleville took the lead. Jorian Donovan fed Xavier Bourgault below the circles, which led to a quick cross-crease pass to Daoust, who beat Devon Levi to make it 2-1. That lead was short-lived, as the Americans struck back just before the halfway mark. Pressure down low in the Senators' zone by Anton Wahlberg saw the puck cycled up to Zac Jones for a point shot, which was tipped in by Riley Fiddler-Schultz to tie the game again at 2-2. Both sides battled, but it was not enough, and overtime was needed.

In the bonus five minutes of play, Rochester got the final chance. Rosen buried the game-winner, waiting out the Senators' defenders before scoring on a wraparound to secure a 3-2 final.

Belleville will see Rochester again in the New Year for an afternoon 3:00 p.m. matchup back at CAA Arena as these rivals will face off for the fifth time of the season.

The Senators get right back into things tomorrow as they travel to Toronto to take on the Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) inside Coca-Cola Coliseum for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had one assist and three shots

#10 Philippe Daoust notched two points with a goal and an assist

#11 Jorian Donovan had an assist

#13 Xavier Bourgault added an assist

#30 Hunter Shepard saved 28 of 31

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had one goal and five shots on net

