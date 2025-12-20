Wolf Pack Downed 5-3 by Crunch

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack struck twice in a span of 4:10 in the second period on Friday night to tie their tilt with the Syracuse Crunch 2-2. The Crunch would score three of the next four goals, however, taking a 5-3 decision.

Brendan Furry opened the scoring 10:31 into the hockey game. Maxim Groshev darted down the right-wing side and fired a shot that Dylan Garand denied. The rebound went off the right leg of Furry and in to make it 1-0. The goal was Furry's second against the Wolf Pack this season.

Mitchell Chaffee was then rewarded for driving the net at 17:31. Nick Abruzzese fed a pass from the left-wing side to Chaffee, who beat a defender to the net and tipped his eighth goal of the season by Garand to make it 2-0.

The Crunch held the Wolf Pack to a season-low two shots in the first period, outshooting them 16-2.

Adam Sýkora got the Wolf Pack on the board 13:05 into the middle frame, potting his sixth goal of the season. Anton Blidh forced a turnover behind the net, then fed Sýkora in front. Sýkora's quick bid beat Brandon Halverson to make it a 2-1 game.

Just minutes later, the Wolf Pack were unsuccessful on a five-on-three power play. On the ensuing five-on-four, Bryce McConnell-Barker drove through the left-wing circle and fed Blidh backdoor for a tap-in goal that tied the game 2-2.

The goal was Blidh's third of the season and his second point (1 g, 1 a) of the period.

Just 17 seconds later, however, a turnover gave Lucas Mercuri a clear path to the net. Mercuri snapped a shot that beat Garand at 17:32 to restore the lead for the Crunch. The goal was Mercuri's third in as many games.

Scott Sabourin extended the lead to 4-2 at 2:29. Sabourin split the defense, put the puck between his legs, and beat Garand with a forehand shot for the eventual game-winning tally.

Jaroslav Chmelaø got the Wolf Pack within a goal at 17:30, burying a rebound from the left-wing circle during a six-on-five sequence, but Dylan Duke hit the empty net at 19:52 to cement the two points.

The Wolf Pack wrap-up the pre-holiday slate tomorrow night at 7:15 p.m. when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Dec. 31 when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 3:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.