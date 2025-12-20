Grand Rapids Continues historic run, Defeats Iowa 6-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Grand Rapids Griffins continued a historic hot start to the 2025-26 season and defeated the Iowa Wild 6- 2 at Casey's Center on Friday night.

The Griffins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first period. Alex Doucet opened the scoring after forcing a turnover in the Iowa defensive zone 2:09 into the game and Chad Hillebrand doubled the advantage 41 seconds later. Michael Brandsegg-NygÃÃÂ¥rd hammered a one-timer over Samuel Hlavaj (24 saves) on the power play at 4:34.

The Wild broke through on the man advantage at 6:18. After Hunter Haight sent a pass into the left circle, Gerry Mayhew found David Spacek with a cross-ice feed and Spacek rifled a shot over Sebastian Cossa (23 saves).

Sheldon Dries finished off a backdoor tap-in three minutes later to restore a three-goal lead for the Griffins.

Dylan Gambrell scored his first goal in an Iowa uniform on the power play at 14:42 when he converted on a pass through the net mouth. Mayhew and Spacek picked up assists on Gambrell's goal.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 14-9 in the first period.

Antti Tuomisto and Ondrej Becher added goals for Grand Rapids and 10:13 and 13:43 of the middle frame.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 30-25. The Wild went 2-for-5 with the man advantage while the Griffins went 1-for-7 on the power play.

Iowa travels to Allstate Arena to visit the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

