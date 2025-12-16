Iowa Wild signs Forward lukas Sillinger to pto

Published on December 16, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Lukas Sillinger to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

Sillinger, 25 (9/14/2000), recorded 38 points (8-30=38), 12 penalty minutes (PIM), and a plus-8 rating in 35 games with Arizona State University during the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-11, 170- pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, posted 160 points (51-109Š), 142 PIM, and a plus-2 rating in 171 NCAA games with Arizona State (2022-25) and Bemidji State University (2020-22).

Sillinger was nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award in 2023-24 and served as an alternate captain for Arizona State from 2023-25.

Prior to his collegiate career, Sillinger skated in 146 games across three seasons with the Penticon Vees (BCHL), where he recorded 104 points (43-61=104) and 63 PIM.

Sillinger will wear sweater No. 22 with the Iowa Wild.

