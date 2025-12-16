Bojangles Game Preview: December 16 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are wrapping up their Pennsylvania road trip with one more matchup against the Penguins and looking to replicate their success from Sunday's big win.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 13-8-2-0 (4th Atlantic)

WBS - 19-6-1-0 (1st Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 19.0% (16th) / 84.2% (8th)

WBS - 16.7% (21st) / 84.9% (6th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.00 GF/Game (19th) / 2.78 GA/Game (10th)

WBS - 3.42 GF/Game (t-6th) / 2.35 GA/Game (4th)

Head-To-Head

1-1-1-0

THE STORYLINES

DO IT AGAIN

The Checkers are coming off an impressive performance against the Penguins on Sunday, posting a 6-2 final score that matches the biggest margin of victory for Charlotte in a game this season. That win took down a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team that had previously won seven of its last eight games, while the Checkers bounced back from a shutout loss in Hershey the night before and avoided collecting consecutive regulation losses - something they've only done once this season.

STRONG SECONDS

Sunday's win saw the Checkers do a bulk of their damage in the middle frame, scoring four goals in a span of just over eight minutes. That outburst exemplifies what has been one of the team's biggest strengths this season. Charlotte has a -2 goal differential in first periods and a +2 goal differential in third periods, but in second periods the Checkers are outscoring their opponents by six goals. That +6 differential in the middle frame is tied for the eighth best in the AHL.

DEVINE'S DIVINE PLAY

Jack Devine continues to impress in his first full season of pro hockey. The rookie forward notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's win and now has eight points (4g, 4a) in his last eight games - pushing himself into a tie for second on the team in scoring.

POWERING UP

The Checkers broke out of their special teams slump in a big way Sunday. After going three straight games without a power-play goal - an 0-for-16 stretch - Charlotte converted on two of four chances in the win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Dating back to before that drought, the Checkers have scored multiple power-play goals in three of their last six contests.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Brian Pinho - 3 points in last 3 games

Gracyn Sawchyn - 7 points in last 8 games

Ryan McAllister - 4 points in last 4 games

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Chase Pietila - 3 points in last 2 games

Avery Hayes - 9 points in last 8 games

Phil Tomasino - 12 points in last 8 games

THE INFO

