Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson, Forward Scott Sabourin to Syracuse Crunch

Published on December 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson and forward Scott Sabourin to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Halverson, 29, has played in 13 games with Syracuse this season, logging a 9-4-0 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.58 goals-against average and two shutouts. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder has collected wins in each of his last four AHL contests, including a 37-save performance in his last start, a 5-3 win November 29 versus Utica.

An AHL All-Star in 2024-25, Halverson has played in 122 career AHL games between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, registering a 56-47-15 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.75 GAA, eight shutouts and two assists. He recorded his first career NHL start with the Lightning last season, a 6-4 loss March 22 at Utah.

A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse on November 28, 2023 before inking a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2025.

Sabourin, 33, has played in seven games with the Bolts this season, recording one goal and three points with 32 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has skated in 54 career NHL games between the Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering three goals and 11 points with 90 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played in 17 games with Syracuse this season, logging four goals and six points with 22 penalty minutes and two game-winning goals. He has appeared in 549 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, recording 92 goals and 187 points with 1,245 penalty minutes.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.