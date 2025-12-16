Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi was named Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row; in the United Football League, Dallas Renegades Head Coach Bob Stoops announced his retirement, and the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves fired Head Coach Cam Abbott.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Soccer, the Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Women's Pro Baseball League and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced that Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, with our Club captain becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons. The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner led the league with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions in the 2025 regular season. Messi was also named to the 2025 MLS Best XI last month after winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. The Argentine legend then played a key role in Inter Miami's run in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs which saw the Club clinch its historic first MLS Cup title, leading the way with 15 goal contributions (6 goals, 9 assists) to set a new record for most goal contributions in a single postseason.

Lionel Messi Makes MLS HISTORY! BACK-TO-BACK Landon Donovan MVP Winner.

Red Bull New York have named Princeton, N.J. native and USMNT legend Michael Bradley as their next Head Coach. Bradley becomes the second permanent Head Coach in franchise history to have played for the club, after beginning his professional career with New York in 2004. "Michael [Bradley] had an exceptional playing career and has demonstrated a bright future in coaching especially after leading our Red Bull New York II to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup this past season," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. Bradley, 38, joins Red Bull New York after spending last season with RBNY II. Bradley led them to the club's first MLS NEXT Pro Cup title in his first season.

National Women's Soccer League

Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of goalkeeper Casey Murphy. Murphy departs the North Carolina Courage as a free agent and will join Boston Legacy in January when the club's full roster reports for preseason. Her contract runs through the 2029 NWSL season with a mutual option for another year. The 29-year-old American has seen extensive time with the US Women's National Team, earning 20 international caps and a gold medal during the 2024 Olympics in France. She also earned 108 caps for the Courage, including an Iron Woman year in 2024 during which she played every minute of the regular season and became the Courage's all-time regular season wins leader.

United Soccer League Championship

The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce that Head Coach Ben Pirmann has signed a new multi-year contract extension with the club, extending his record-setting tenure at the helm in the Lowcountry. Charleston have accumulated a record of 64W-26L-27D in 117 matches across all competitions since Coach Pirmann took charge in 2023, including a 54W-21L-23D record in the USL Championship regular season and back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Final. "I am equally honored, as I am excited, to continue to represent our club and community," said Coach Pirmann. "Through our executive leadership, technical staff, player performances on and off the field, and tremendous fervor from our supporters, the Charleston Battery have proven to be a top club in this country.

Lexington Sporting Club appointed Masaki "Mac" Hemmi as head coach of its USL Championship squad. Correspondingly, women's assistant coach Kosuke Kimura has been named head coach of Lexington's Gainbridge Super League squad. Hemmi served as head coach for Lexington SC's Gainbridge Super League team since the start of the 2025/26 season. In 12 matches, Hemmi has led the LSC women to an undefeated 5W-0L-7D record and into first place in the league standings. Hemmi reigns as the Gainbridge Super League Coach of the Month after shattering the league's previous record for longest unbeaten streak, and the Gals in Green currently sport a +15 goal differential. "I'm excited to take on a new challenge within the club to help Lexington Sporting Club become a premier club in North America," said Hemmi. "We were able to completely transform the women's team in six months, and as a coach, I'm honored that Bill Shively, Stephen Dawahare and the rest of the leadership team believe in me to help the men achieve that same level of excellence, and help the club take the next step forward. The women are in a tremendous position to sustain their success, and I'm excited for Kosuke and Taylor Leach to lead them - they're in great hands. I'm thankful to still be around that staff and group of players."

United Soccer League One

Greenville Pro Soccer announced that Zach Prince has been named General Manager and Sporting Director for Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC. Prince joins the organization following coaching roles with DC United and the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer and several successful seasons with New Mexico United in the USL Championship league. "My objective is to build community and win championships," Prince said. "My job is to make sure we are working toward these two things everyday. I want to use soccer as a vehicle to bring people together and strengthen community across the Upstate." "Zach brings strong technical leadership and a thoughtful approach to player development and club-building," said Wallace Cheves, chairman of Greenville Pro Soccer. "His experience across multiple levels of the American soccer system will serve both Triumph and Liberty well as we look ahead to an important next phase for our organization."

Major Arena Soccer League

Alex Bastyovanszky is BACK to break down everything you might've missed in Week 2 with this week's edition of MASL in 5.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

United Football League Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades announced that he will be retiring from coaching after a championship career at the professional and collegiate levels that spanned five decades and included his most-recent, four-year stint with the Renegades whom he led to the XFL Championship in 2023. Over nearly 40 seasons, Stoops compiled a head coaching record of 207-69, which included 10 Big 12 Championships and a BCS National Championship in 2000 for an overall record of 191-48 during his 18 seasons at the helm of the Oklahoma Sooners. The UFL will announce Stoops replacement in the near future.The UFL will announce Stoops replacement in the near future.

The St. Louis Battlehawks delivered a truckload of sweatshirts, coats and other apparel to the United Way

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the signing of running back Brady Oliveira to a three-year contract extension through the 2028 Canadian Football League season. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February. Oliveira (5-10, 229; North Dakota; born: August 15, 1997, in Winnipeg, MB.) is already one of the most-decorated players in Blue Bombers history and will now continue his career with his hometown team. The CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and a two-time winner of the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2023 and 2024, Oliveira was named the Club's most outstanding player and top Canadian for a third consecutive season in 2025. He is also a two-time CFL All Star (2023, 2024) and coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns and set career highs in receiving with 61 receptions for 546 yards.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that the club has re-signed franchise quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to a two-year deal, keeping the future Hall of Famer in Black and Gold through the 2027 season. Mitchell, 35, one of the most decorated players in CFL history, is coming off a standout 2025 campaign where he started all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats, completing 428 of 626 pass attempts (68%) for 5,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. The 6-2, 210-pound native of Katy, Texas led the CFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns for the second consecutive season and topped the 300-yard mark 11 times, guiding Hamilton to a playoff berth. During the year, he moved into eighth on the CFL's all-time passing list and became the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 100 career wins, doing so in his 143rd start. "It's exciting to be back. As soon as the season was over, I just didn't feel like it was over. I took the pads off, and it didn't feel like I was taking them off for the last time, so I was very, very excited to make this decision. We have an amazing team, an amazing organization and amazing people around us. It's one of the best locker rooms I've ever been a part of, and I love going to work every day."

Bo Levi Mitchell 2025 Season Highlights

The 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) campaign gets underway on Thursday, June 4 with a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final, as the defending divisional champion Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. A season's worth of excitement and entertainment culminates in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15. The schedule includes 23 regular season games that will kick off at 4 p.m. local or earlier, providing kids and families the opportunity to spend the afternoon at the stadium, cheering on their favourite teams. CTV Saturdays return with Canada's most-watched conventional television network carrying select matinee matchups to share the game with viewers from coast to coast to coast. The 2026 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league's free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America can tune into the entire season on CFL+.

Top 10 interceptions from the 2025 CFL season.

Indoor Football League

The new Yahoo Sports streaming TV channel will be the exclusive home for 59 IFL games in 2026. Yahoo Sports, C15 Studio, and the Indoor Football League (IFL) are teaming up to bring live football broadcasts to Yahoo Sports Network, the new streaming TV channel available on leading FAST services and yahoosports.tv. Yahoo Sports Network, operated by C15 Studio, will be the exclusive home for 59 live IFL games in 2026, including: - A selection of marquee Friday and Saturday night contests. Two first-round playoff games. The IFL Eastern Conference championship. "We are excited to bring the IFL to the Yahoo Sports Network audience," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League. "This is a big step for both of us. We are giving our coaches and players more opportunities to show what they bring to the game, while our fans have more ways to take in the action with all the viewing options Yahoo offers."

Brent Stover and Jared Widman broke the FanDuel Sports Network deal LIVE on DA & Babs (SiriusXM | Mad Dog Sports Radio).

Arena Football One

Arena Football One (AF1) is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the upcoming 2026 season which is set to kick off during an action-packed Opening Weekend on April 11-12. The league's second season promises high-intensity matchups, renewed rivalries, and a coast-to-coast slate of competition that underscores the fast-paced excitement fans expect from the AF1. The 2026 regular season will span fifteen weeks, culminating on July 18-19, when teams will battle for playoff position. Each member team will play twelve regular season games and benefit from three strategically placed bye weeks. "The release of the schedule is always one of the most exciting moments of the offseason," said AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "It signals that football is right around the corner. Our teams, coaches, and fans are energized for the 2026 season, and this year's slate includes some incredible rivalry games and competitive matchups that showcase the best that Arena Football One has to offer."

The Arena League

The Arena League and its Commissioner, Hall-of-Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, proudly announced that Monroe, Louisiana will be host to the leagues 8th team. Home games will be played at the Monroe Civic Center from June through August in 2026 and beyond. Monroe will play in a division along with Springfield, MO, Hot Springs, AR, and Memphis, TN. "The Monroe community is one that we have wanted to be in for a long time but began working on several months ago. Ike Byrd, Thaddeous Pugh, and the rest of the gang led by Jerod Jones have been amazing to work with.", stated Brown," we believe that this remarkable facility in this football passionate community will be a great fit for our brand of the game."

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Carolina Hurricanes relieved Cam Abbott of his duties as head coach of the Chicago Wolves. Assistant coach Spiros Anastas will serve as interim head coach of the Wolves. The 40-year-old Anastas was named to the Wolves coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024. Prior to joining the Wolves, the Toronto native worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

While on a conditioning assignment in the AHL by the Chicago Blackhawks, Laurent Brossoit scored a goalie goal for the Rockford IceHogs.

Western Hockey League

The Calgary Hitmen 2025 Teddy Bear Toss celebrated the 30th anniversary of this great event where stuffies are collected for local charities. This year nearly 27,000 bears were collected to bring the total to more than 500,000 bears distributed since the effort began. More than 60 organizations in Calgary receive the bears including the Alberta Children's Hospital where the players go the day after the game to distribute the stuffs.

Ontario Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham picked up his first OHL hat trick for the Kitchener Rangers.

United States Hockey League

Exactly three weeks ago, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Mason West was winning a football state championship with the Edina Hornets, and tonight he scored his first TWO USHL goals of the season for the Fargo Force.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Playing at the renovated TD Coliseum, the Toronto Rock picked up its first win of the season, led by a hat-trick from Chris Boushy. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

Rylan Hartley Save of the Year Candidate

Women's Lacrosse League

The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced that Emily Parros has been appointed Head Coach and General Manager of the Maryland Charm. Parros brings a wealth of experience to the role, including serving as the Maryland Charm's assistant coach at the inaugural WLL Championship Series. A former NCAA Division I Coach, decorated collegiate champion at UNC and international champion with the U.S. National Team, Parros has a reputation for developing elite midfield play and high-tempo, intelligent team systems. "Emily is a culture-setter, and a competitor, exactly the type of leader we want guiding one of our original teams," said Rachael DeCecco, VP of Lacrosse. "Her success as both a player and a coach in the 6v6 and 10v10 formats, combined with her passion for building strong, empowered teams, makes her an exceptional leader for the Charm. We're thrilled to welcome her back to Maryland."

The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced Maddy Buss has been named Head Coach and General Manager of the California Palms. Buss is an alumni of Duke University's Women's Lacrosse program, helping the team to four consecutive NCAA quarterfinal appearances and earning All-ACC honors. A 2025 USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year, Buss currently leads three major lacrosse programs in Southern California - LA Select, South Bay Lacrosse Club, and Mira Costa Girls Lacrosse - all of which have grown substantially under her direction. "It's an incredible honor to take on this opportunity with the California Palms and join the WLL in redefining what's possible for women's lacrosse athletes," said Maddy Buss, Head Coach and General Manager of the California Palms. "I'm excited to build a culture of excellence on and off the field with our athletes, and continue investing in the growth of our sport across California with the Palms."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

SHOWTIME MAC! McClung's 41 PTS and 10 REB lead the Windy Bulls to an exciting W over the Boom!

Women's National Basketball Association

As part of our End of Year Countdown, we're revisiting All-Star Weekend 2025, when Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu brought home the hardware for the New York Liberty in the Kia Skills Challenge and the STARRY 3-Point Contest. This moment marked the first time a team had two different players win both events.

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Stan Cliburn announced that Cliburn has stepped down as manager of the team after seven seasons at the helm. Cliburn had guided the Crabs to three playoff appearances in seven years, while also securing win number 2,000 as a minor league manager while in a Blue Crabs uniform. "Stan Cliburn has been an exceptional leader for our players and our organization. His professionalism, passion, and steady presence have made a meaningful impact on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs," said Charles Garramone, CEO of the Blue Crabs. "We thank Stan for everything he has contributed to this team, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors." Cliburn finished with a record of 458-447 as skipper of the Blue Crabs, and surpassed former Blue Crabs manager Butch Hobson on the all-time minor league manager wins list to become 12th all time with a win on the final day of the season at Lexington.

Women's Pro Baseball League

A standout player on the Arlington High School baseball team, Abigail Moore has been drafted into a new women's professional baseball league. From Little League to a national stage, she's now helping blaze a trail for women in the sport. NBC 5's Noelle Walker has the story.

OTHER LEAGUES

Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced the awarding of its expansion franchise to a new ownership group based in NorCal. The team, which will cover a territory spanning from San Jose up through San Francisco and Sacramento, California, will play its inaugural season in 2027. The NorCal franchise is backed by a powerhouse group of investors and owners who collectively bring deep experience in technology, sports ownership, and elite volleyball. The organization is driven by a female-led, female-first ethos, exemplified by its leadership. The addition of a NorCal franchise marks a pivotal moment for the growing League. Ben Priest, MLV league co-chair, praised the caliber of the ownership group and the significance of the new territory. "This is a monumental step forward for our league," said Priest. Theresia and Vivek are luminaries, and Kerri has done more for this sport than anyone in history. This ownership group's blend of business acumen, sports operations expertise, and elite athletic experience will undoubtedly elevate the bar for future franchises, which is exactly what we need to create a highly competitive, world-class culture in Major League Volleyball."

Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premiere professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced a broadcast partnership with VICE TV, home of VICE Sports, further expanding the league's reach and showcasing its teams and players to broader, younger and globally engaged audiences. Under the agreement, VICE TV will broadcast 10 MLV matches during the 2026 season across its linear platform with support on its digital and social channels. The partnership is designed to elevate visibility for the league and its players while delivering volleyball coverage with VICE's signature perspective. "Volleyball is exploding right now, and Major League Volleyball is at the center of that momentum. At VICE Sports, we're all about tapping into the energy of emerging sports and athletes who are reshaping culture. Partnering with MLV lets us showcase the speed, intensity, and personality of this league to its growing fan base," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV The first broadcast under the partnership will be on Sunday, February 1 when San Diego travels to Atlanta. Each of the matches will be showcased on Sunday over the course of 10 weeks over the final three months of the 2026 campaign.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The best pro ultimate frisbee highlights that made the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays from the 2025 season!







